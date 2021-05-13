Renault May 2021 Discounts – Kwid, Triber, Kiger, Duster

French carmaker Renault is offering benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 1.05 lakh on its vehicles in the Indian market this month (May 2021)

Renault India has announced some brilliant deals and discounts on its vehicles this month, i.e. May 2021. If you’re planning to purchase a new car, then be sure to take a look at the offers listed here! Renault Kwid is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on VIN2021 models and Rs. 20,000 on VIN2020 models, with an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 if booked online.

Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and loyalty bonus worth Rs. 10,000 are available on the Kwid hatchback, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. It should be noted that on the STD and RXE 0.8L variants, only the loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 is being offered.

On Renault Triber, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is available on VIN2020 models, while the same is worth Rs. 15,000 on the VIN2021 models. The MPV also has an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 on offer, along with a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. However, on the RXE variant, only the loyalty benefit (Rs. 10,000) is available. An additional discount of Rs. 5,000 can be had by booking the vehicle online.

Renault Kiger doesn’t have any discounts available on it, which isn’t surprising as it was launched in the Indian market just a few months ago. That being said, the little Renault crossover does get an extended warranty of 5 years/1 lakh kilometres as a loyalty benefit (for existing Renault owners).

As for Renault India’s flagship model, the Duster, the discount offers are slightly complicated. The 1.5L variants of the Duster don’t get a cash discount, but an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 is available on the RXS and RXZ trims. A loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 are also on offer here, on all trim levels.

Renault Discounts – May 2021 Model Cash Benefits Exchange Bonus + Loyalty Bonus Renault Kwid (STD & RXE 0.8) 0 0 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Kwid (other trims) Rs. 10,000 (VIN2021)/Rs. 20,000 (VIN2020) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber (RXE) 0 0 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber (other trims) Rs. 15,000 (VIN2021)/Rs. 25,000 (VIN2020) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Kiger 0 0 + (5 yr/1 lakh km extended warranty) Renault Duster (1.5L) 0 Rs. 30,000 (RXS & RXZ) + Rs. 15,000 Renault Duster (RXE 1.3L Turbo) 0 0 + Rs. 20,000 Renault Duster (1.3L Turbo other trims) Rs. 30,000 (RXS) Rs. 30,000 (RXS & RXZ) + Rs. 15,000 Corporate discount available, worth Rs. 10,000 on Kwid and Triber, and Rs. 30,000 on Duster Rural benefits available, worth Rs. 5,000 on Kwid and Triber, and Rs. 15,000 on Duster (cannot be clubbed with corporate discount) Additional discount available on online booking, worth Rs. 2,000 on Kwid and Rs. 5,000 on Triber (on VIN2021 models only)

On the 1.3L Turbo variants of the Duster, a cash discount worth Rs. 30,000 is being offered, but only on the RXS trim level. On the RXS and RXZ trims, an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 is available. A loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 are available on all trims except RXE. The RXE variant only has loyalty benefits of Rs. 20,000 on offer.