Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China From Rs. 6.2 Lakh – 5 Things To Know

The much-awaited Renault Kwid Electric Vehicle, which is based on the K-ZE concept, has been launched in China from 61,800 yuan (INR 6.2 Lakh)

There has been a lot of buzz on the Renault Kwid Electric Vehicle ever since the French carmaker previewed its entry-level EV with the K-ZE concept last year. Recently, the production version of the show car (City K-ZE) was launched in Chine. In the coming years, the electric version of the company’s most affordable car will also make it to our shores. Here are 5 things you show know about the upcoming model –

1. Price

The Renault City K-ZE has been launched in China for a base price of 61,800 yuan, which corresponds to approximately INR 6.22 lakh in the Indian currency. In India, however, the small electric vehicle could cost north of Rs 8.5 lakh. Still, in spite of the premium that the new model would command over the Kwid, it will be the most affordable electric car in the country.

Powering the Renault Kwid Electric (City K-ZE) is an electric motor that offers 44 hp of maximum power and 125 Nm of peak torque. It’s capable of achieving a top speed of 105 km/h.

2. Range

The practicality of any electric car is defined by the range it offers and this is where the Renault Kwid Electric aka City K-ZE scores pretty well. The manufacturer has claimed a driving range of 271 km in the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle). Moreover, as per the company, the City K-ZE can clock a distance of 350 km on a single charge if driven continuously at 60 km/h.

However, the small EV’s actual driving range is bound to vary a fair bit from the figure achieved in NEDC. Still, it looks the small car would have enough juice for at least a few days of intra-city commutes.

For the uninitiated, the Renault Kwid Electric is powered by a

26.8kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery pack can be charged from zero to full in just 4 hours through a 6.6kWh AC power source. It can be charged from 30 to 80 per cent capacity in just 30 minutes using a DC fast-charger.

3. Design

The Renault Kwid Electric (City K-ZE) looks a fair bit like the K-ZE concept that previewed the company’s smallest EV. In terms of looks, the electric car features the same styling cues that will debut in India on the upcoming Renault Kwid facelift. While the car shares its base design with the company’s Maruti Alto-rival, it manages to look more modern than its donor vehicle due to the aforementioned new-age styling elements.

The interior of the upcoming model will offer many more features than the Kwid. It will offer an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that will support 4G connectivity, online music streaming, along with offering smartphone-controlled remotely operated features.

4. Launch Date

The Renault Kwid Electric (City K-ZE) is India-bound and should make its local debut at the Auto Expo 2020 in February next year. The new model will then expectedly make its market debut either in 2021 or in 2022. Most EV manufacturers are currently facing the issue of less-than-adequate charging stations in the country. However, the government’s increased focus on quicker adoption of electric mobility should solve this issue in the coming years.

5. Rivals

In the current scenario, the cheapest electric car that you can buy in the country is the Tata Tigor EV, which costs a rather steep Rs 11.37 lakh. In comparison, the Renault Kwid Electric is likely to cost a lot lesser at roughly Rs 8.5 lakh. However, in terms of pricing, the City K-ZE could end up rivalling the upcoming small electric car from Maruti Suzuki, along with the Tata Tiago EV.