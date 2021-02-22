Renault Kiger Vs Nissan Magnite Price & Features Comparison

Thanks to its introductory pricing, the Renault Kiger has become the most affordable sub-4m SUV in the Indian market

The sub-4m SUV segment is one of the hottest spaces in the Indian car industry right now, and the competition became even more interesting with the launch of the Kia Sonet and the Nissan Magnite last year. Well, another brand has now joined the race. Renault has officially revealed the production-ready version of the Kiger, the newest entrant in the busy segment.

We already know that the Renault Kiger shares its underpinnings with the Nissan Magnite, but are the cars any different apart from the styling? Here is a detailed feature & price comparison between the two sub-4m SUVs to help you find just that –

Features

On the feature front, the Nissan Magnite has been equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, puddle lamps, ambient lighting, rear armrest with cupholder and mobile holder, wireless charging, rear AC vents, air purifier, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 6-speaker system from JBL, driving modes, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, cruise control, connected car tech, and push button start/stop.

On the contrary, the Renault Kiger gets a first-in-segment configurable 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, three drive modes, diamond-cut alloy wheels, an 8-inch floating touchscreen system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, an air purifier, triple-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lights, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable and retractable wing mirrors, a 4-speaker and 4-tweeter system by Arkamys, cruise control, auto climate control and so on.

Price

Renault Kiger Variants Price* Nissan Magnite Variants Price* RXE 1.0-litre NA petrol MT Rs 5.45 lakh XE 1.0-litre NA petrol MT Rs 5.49 lakh RXL 1.0-litre NA petrol MT Rs 6.14 lakh XL 1.0-litre NA petrol MT Rs 5.99 lakh RXL 1.0-litre NA petrol AMT Rs 6.59 lakh XV 1.0-litre NA petrol MT Rs 6.68 lakh RXT 1.0-litre NA petrol MT Rs 6.60 lakh XL 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT Rs 6.99 lakh RXT 1.0-litre NA petrol AMT Rs 7.05 lakh XV Premium 1.0-litre NA petrol MT Rs 7.55 lakh RXL 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT Rs 7.14 lakh XV 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT Rs 7.68 lakh RXZ 1.0-litre NA petrol MT Rs 7.55 lakh XL 1.0-litre turbo-petrol CVT Rs 7.89 lakh RXT 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT Rs 7.60 lakh XV Premium 1.0-litre turbo- petrol MT Rs 8.45 lakh RXZ 1.0-litre NA petrol AMT Rs 8 lakh XV Premium (O) 1.0-litre turbo- petrol MT Rs 8.55 lakh RXZ 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT Rs 8.55 lakh XV 1.0-litre turbo-petrol CVT Rs 8.58 lakh RXT 1.0-litre turbo-petrol CVT Rs 8.60 lakh XV Premium 1.0-litre turbo-petrol CVT Rs 9.35 lakh RXZ 1.0-litre turbo-petrol CVT Rs 9.55 lakh XV Premium (O) 1.0-litre turbo-petrol CVT Rs 9.45 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi

The new Renault Kiger has been launched at an introductory starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh for the entry-level 1.0-litre NA petrol MT trim and Rs 7.14 lakh for the entry-level turbo-petrol MT variant. Prices for the AMT version of the former starts from Rs 6.59 lakh, while the two 1.0-litre turbo-petrol CVT variants are priced at Rs 8.60 lakh and Rs 9.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

On the contrary, the Nissan Magnite has already received a price hike after its arrival last year. The Magnite has currently priced from Rs 5.49 lakh for the base 1.0-litre NA petrol MT variant and Rs 6.99 lakh for the entry-level 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT trim. If you want the Nissan Magnite CVT, be ready to shell out anywhere between Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), depending on the variant chosen. It should be noted that the dual-tone variants of the Nissan Magnite have not been included in this price list.