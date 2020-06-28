Renault Kiger SUV (Vitara Brezza Rival) Interior Spotted For The First Time

Renault Kiger will boast of premium features such as an eight-inch touchscreen, automatic climate control, engine start/stop button and digital instrument cluster

Renault India is expected to launch the Kiger compact SUV internally codenamed HBC in the domestic market during this festive season. It is based on the widely used CMF-A+ architecture as the Triber and will spawn a Nissan cousin in the form of Magnite, which is expected to arrive in early 2021. While previous spy shots of the Kiger had revealed exterior details, a fresh set of interior images has emerged on the internet.

While the Renault Kiger will share its engine, mechanicals and transmission with the Triber modular vehicle, the interior pictures do suggest a different story. Renault’s sales fortunes did improve a lot following the arrival of the Triber last year and it will be trying to continue the momentum with the Kiger that will step into a highly competitive space.

It will rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser and Mahindra XUV300. Courtesy of the heavily localised platform, expect the Kiger to be positioned aggressively but it won’t be short of premium features as well. The Kiger has a brand new dashboard and centre console compared to the Triber and it will feature an eight-inch touchscreen.



The infotainment system will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and we do expect more connective features to be onboard. The AC vents and controlling knobs look to be neatly integrated into the centre console and the engine start/stop button resides separately. The air conditioning vents on either end of the dashboard are also new.

The dark cabin theme does enhance the premium appeal unlike the two-tone beige and black followed on the Triber. Other notable equipments that can be seen in the spy pictures are familiar multi-functional steering wheel as the Triber but with audio controls, digital instrumentation, automatic climate control system and dual glovebox in the top-end variants.

As for the powertrain, the 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine will likely develop around 95 horsepower. The BSVI compliant unit is paired with either a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. The naturally-aspirated version of the same engine will get AMT and it will be priced lower to appeal for a wider band of customers.

*Featured Image – 2020 Renault Stepway