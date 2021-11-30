Renault Kiger Latest Prices & Waiting Period [November 2021]

Here, we have mentioned the latest price list of Renault Kiger in the Indian market, along with its most recent waiting period

In February this year, Renault entered the sub-4-metre SUV space in the Indian car market with the Kiger. The crossover offers a handsome design and an impressive list of features all at an affordable price. Thanks to that, the Kiger is currently selling in decent number in our country.

Renault Kiger has a waiting period of up to 3 months right now, however, our dealer sources have stated that select variants of the SUV can be delivered in under a month. Considering how almost every vehicle in this segment has wait times of around 3 to 6 months, this isn’t too bad.

The Kiger shares its platform and powertrain options with Nissan Magnite, which is also quite a popular vehicle in our market. However, the design of these two SUVs is completely different, and there are differences in the level of equipment as well, making both the SUVs unique instead of clones.

Renault Kiger (1.0L NA petrol) price list Variant MT AMT RXE Rs. 5.64 lakh – RXL Rs. 6.54 lakh Rs. 7.04 lakh RXT Rs. 7.02 lakh Rs. 7.52 lakh RXT Dual Tone Rs. 7.22 lakh Rs. 7.72 lakh RXT (O) Rs. 7.37 lakh Rs. 7.87 lakh RXT (O) Dual Tone Rs. 7.57 lakh Rs. 8.07 lakh RXZ Rs. 7.91 lakh Rs. 8.41 lakh RXZ Dual Tone Rs. 8.11 lakh Rs. 8.61 lakh

Renault Kiger is available with a choice of two petrol engines, both 1.0-litre, three-cylinder units. One is naturally aspirated, generating 72 PS and 96 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, while the other one is a turbocharged unit, which is capable of delivering 100 PS and 160 Nm.

On the NA petrol engine, the transmission options consist of a 5-speed manual gearbox and 5-speed AMT. As for the turbo-petrol powerplant, it can be had with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT (the CVT version has a lower peak torque rating – 152 Nm).

Renault Kiger (1.0L turbo-petrol) price list Variant MT CVT RXT Rs. 8.12 lakh Rs. 9.00 lakh RXT Dual Tone Rs. 8.32 lakh Rs. 9.20 lakh RXZ Rs. 9.01 lakh Rs. 9.89 lakh RXZ Dual Tone Rs. 9.21 lakh Rs. 10.09 lakh

As can be seen in the tables above, Renault Kiger is extremely affordable, great for budget-oriented buyers. Other than its cousin – Nissan Magnite – the rivals of the little Renault crossover include Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, etc.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi