Renault Kiger Could Lure In Customers Seeking Kwid Top End

Renault Kiger is slated to go on sale on February 15 in India and it will be powered by a 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Renault India has the Kwid compact hatchback as its entry-level model in the domestic market and is priced between Rs. 3.12 lakh and Rs. 5.31 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The French manufacturer introduced a facelift to the Kwid’s range in October 2019 and it helped it improving its sales numbers as it continues to be a volume gainer alongside the Triber.

The brand established its foundation with the Duster before the arrival of the Kwid and both of them received a mid-life makeover in 2019 and between their launches, Renault introduced the Triber in August 2019. The modular vehicle is based on the same platform as the Kwid and it slots below the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga as a family-based seven-seater, attractively priced between Rs. 5.20 lakh and Rs. 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the need to expand its reach in the volume-based segments, Renault is responding with the launch of the Kiger compact SUV on February 15, 2021. It is underpinned by the heavily localised CMF-A+ platform as its elder siblings and thus it will be competitively priced as the other two, having a possible starting price of just around Rs. 5 lakh and it could go up to Rs. 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The sub-four-metre SUV will cost lesser than the most affordable model in its segment, the Nissan Magnite and thus it could appeal for customers looking to purchase the top-spec variants of Kwid and Triber. Renault is certainly targeting high volume sales with the Kiger and it has exterior resemblances with the Kwid courtesy of the split headlamp cluster and smooth flowing body panels.

The Kiger derives power from a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine developing around 72 PS and 96 Nm and is paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The powertrain can also be found in the Kwid and Triber, and thus the Kiger will likely be an attractive option for customers wanting a compact Renault.

The turbocharged version of the same engine develops 100 PS maximum power and 160 Nm and is linked with a five-speed manual or a CVT. The top-end variants will offer an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, multi-functional steering wheel, cruise control, push-button start/stop, connectivity tech, etc.