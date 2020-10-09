Renault Kiger Could Become The Most Affordable Compact SUV Upon Launch

Renault Kiger will be built on the CMF-A+ modular platform, and will be sharing its underpinnings with the upcoming Nissan Magnite

Even though we have no official details about it yet, it is no secret that Renault is working on entering the sub-4m SUV segment with an all-new product based on the CMF-A+ modular platform. The car has internally been codenamed ‘HBC’, but according to previously leaked documents, the model will come to be known as ‘Kiger’.

As of now, Renault India’s line-up consists of only three products, namely Kwid, Triber and Duster. However, none of these products have managed to get the better of their respective rivals. But the Kiger could change things for the French-origin carmaker, since the car is expected to go on to become the most affordable sub-4m SUV in the Indian market upon its arrival.

As of now, the Kia Sonet, with a starting price of Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom) is the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the country. However, Renault is expected to price the Kiger from Rs 5.5 lakh for the entry-level version, going up to Rs 10 lakh for the top-end trim (ex-showroom). This will help the carmaker attract prospective premium or compact hatchback buyers to its sub-4m SUV.

Powering the Kiger will likely be the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder NA petrol engine as the Triber. This engine puts out 72 PS of max power and 96 Nm of peak torque, and comes coupled to a 5-speed manual transmission. Also on offer will be a new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, with a power output of around 100 PS, and a 160 Nm torque rating.

Apart from the manual gearbox, a CVT automatic is also expected to be offered with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol powertrain. The Kiger will be sharing its underpinnings with the upcoming Nissan Magnite, pre-production concept of which had already been revealed to the world.

While the pricing for the Kiger is expected to be lower than its rivals, that certainly does not mean that Renault will cut corners. Instead, the Kiger is expected to be high on features. The Kiger is expected to be offered with cruise control, auto AC with rear vents, a semi-digital instrument cluster, as well as an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected-car tech.