Renault Kiger Concept Makes Global Debut; India Launch In Early 2021

Renault Kiger Show Car represents 80 per cent of the production-spec Kiger and it will go on sale in the early parts of next year in India

Renault India has today unveiled the Kiger compact SUV in its conceptual form and it has been confirmed to launch with an all-new global turbo petrol engine. Sharing the CMF-A+ platform with the Triber, the Kiger show car has been designed in association with the Corporate design teams in France and the brand’s Indian division.

Dubbed “California Dream” and “Aurora Borealis”, the body colour has changing blue and purple hues when viewed from different angles and lights and it will give rise to the production version with 80 per cent similarity. The five-seater will become the third product from Groupe Renault to see its market debut in India first before reaching global markets.

As the B-segment accounts to more than 50 pr cent of the industry’s sales, Renault believes the Kiger will help in expanding its presence across India further. The French manufacturer has already gone past 6.5 lakh unit sales in India and the Kiger has been developed and designed to provide an “unmatched road presence with an imposing frontal boldness”.



Renault emphasises on urban modernity and outdoor ability with the Kiger. The design highlights in the Kiger show car are semi-floating roof, roof integrated spoiler flag drop, sloping rear window, ‘airplane wings’ like tapered mirrors, 19-inch wheels with heavily grooved tyres, roof rails, aggressive front and rear skid plates and 210 mm ground clearance.

You could also notice the two-level full LED headlights, unique neon indicator light, shark fin antenna, muscular wheel arches sculpted and double C-shaped LED tail lamps. The production Renault Kiger will have plenty in common with the Nissan Magnite launching on November 26 including the platform, engine and features.



It will be equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, paired with a manual or a CVT automatic transmission. The naturally-aspirated version of the 1.0-litre gasoline unit could also be on offer. The interior will have features such as a digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, etc.

The Kiger will compete against a host of compact SUVs such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport. With heavy localisation, it will be aggressively priced against rivals in the price range between Rs. 5.75 lakh and Rs. 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

