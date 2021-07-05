Renault July 2021 Discounts – Duster, Kiger, Triber, Kwid

Benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 1.05 lakh are available on Renault cars in the Indian market this month, i.e., July 2021

With lockdown slowly easing across the country, the Indian automobile industry is showing some strong signs of recovery, and carmakers are busy trying to get their sale numbers up. To attract customers, Renault India has announced some interesting discounts and offers on its vehicles this month.

Renault Kwid is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 (on online booking), an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000. However, on the 0.8L variants, only the loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 is being offered.

As for the Triber, the older MY2020 models are available with a cash discount of 15,000, while the MY2021 models have a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, along with an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on online booking. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 are also offered. On the RXE trim (on both MY2020 and MY2021 models), only the loyalty bonus is offered.

On Renault Kiger, there are no cash discounts and exchange bonuses on offer. However, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available on it. As for Renault Duster, there is no cash discount, loyalty bonus, or exchange bonus on offer on the RXE trim.

On all other variants of the Duster SUV, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000. It should be noted that an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available on the Kwid, Triber, and Duster under the r.e.li.v.e scrappage program.

Renault Discounts – July 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Loyalty Bonus Renault Kwid (0.8L variants) 0 0 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Kwid (1.0L variants) Rs. 10,000 + additional Rs. 2,000 on online booking Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber (RXE trim) (MY2021 & MY2020) 0 0 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber (other variants)(MY2021) Rs. 10,000 (RXT & RXZ) + additional Rs. 5,000 on online booking Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber (other variants)(MY2020) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Kiger 0 0 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Duster (RXE) 0 0 Renault Duster (other variants) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 15,000 Additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 under r.e.li.v.e scrappage program (Kwid, Triber, Duster) Corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 on Kwid, Triber, Kiger and of Rs. 30,000 on Duster Rural offer of Rs. 5,000 on Kwid, Triber, Kiger and of Rs. 15,000 on Duster (cannot be clubbed with corporate discount)

On all Renault vehicles, a corporate discount is also available, worth Rs. 30,000 on the Duster, and Rs. 10,000 on the Kiger, Triber, and Kwid. Also, a rural bonus of Rs. 15,000 on the Duster and of Rs. 5,000 on the other models is also available. However, rural bonuses and corporate discounts cannot be availed together.