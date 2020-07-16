Renault July 2020 Discounts – Kwid, Triber, Duster And More

Renault Kwid, Triber and Duster are sold with good level of discounts in July 2020 as the mid-size SUV gets benefits of up to Rs. 70,000

Renault India has the Triber and Kwid as its popular models in the domestic market currently and both of them are offered with discounts in the month of July 2020. The entry-level Kwid hatchback is sold with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 4,000 corporate discount – taking the total to Rs. 29,000.

The manual version of the Triber is not retailed with any cash discount but it can be had with Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 7,000 corporate discount as the total stands at Rs. 27,000. The AMT variant of the modular vehicle comes with only Rs. 7,000 corporate discount. The Triber is playing a consistent role in sales for Renault ever since its debut last year.

The Duster is the most benefitted within the domestic range in terms of discounts. The mid-size SUV can be credited for popularizing its segment but in recent years, many new competitors have risen the bar. The five-seater comes with cash discount of Rs. 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 20,000 corporate discount.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Renault Kwid Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Renault Triber MT NIL Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 7,000 Renault Triber AMT NIL Rs. 7,000 (Only Corporate Bonus) Renault Duster Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 20,000

The total benefits stand at up to Rs. 70,000. The French manufacturer’s next launch in India will be the compact SUV that could be christened the ‘Kiger’. The five-seater, codenamed Renault HBC, will be positioned above Kwid and it will be underpinned by the CMF-A+ architecture with high local content.

The Kiger is expected to be priced aggressively against competition as it will rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, upcoming Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300. It will more likely go on sale around October while the same platform based Nissan Magnite is said to arrive early next year.

It will be powered by a BSVI compliant 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing around 95 horsepower. The non-turbo version could also be made available with manual and AMT transmission options. However, the top-spec variants are expected to get a CVT auto.