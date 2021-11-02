Renault India Sales Drop 19% In Oct 2021 – Kwid, Kiger, Triber, Duster

Last month, Renault India’s sales figure touched the 8,910-unit mark, which is a substantial 19.04 per cent sales degrowth on a YoY basis

In October 2021, Renault sold a total of 8,910 vehicles in India. The manufacturer’s sales figure for last year’s October stood at 11,005 units, which translates to a Year-on-Year sales decline of 19.04 per cent for last month. However, on a Month-on-Month basis, Renault has registered a sales growth of 21.62 per cent in October 2021 (7,326 units sold in September 2021).

Renault India’s market share has increased marginally, from 3.3 per cent in October 2020 to 3.4 per cent in October 2021. The manufacturer currently has the following vehicles in its lineup in the Indian market – Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and Duster. Barring the last one, all Renault cars have been enjoying decent sales success in our country.

Renault Kiger, launched in India earlier this year, is selling surprisingly well in our market. Its handsome design, frugal engines, impressive features, and aggressive pricing are the biggest factors contributing to its decent sales numbers. The Kwid and Triber are also extremely affordable, while also being practical and frugal.

As for the Duster, its sales numbers have been extremely underwhelming for a long time now. The lack of substantial updates and upgrades is the biggest reason why buyers have been shying away from Renault India’s flagship SUV; compared to the competition, the Duster doesn’t have a lot of features and equipment on offer.

Renault Duster is slated to be discontinued in India very soon. The manufacturer will likely introduce the next-generation Duster in our market at a later date, likely some time during 2022. The French carmaker is also working on a 7-seater SUV based on the Duster, which is rumoured to be called ‘Grand Duster’. This upcoming SUV is also expected to launch in India in the future.

Renault recently released a teaser image for the Arkana in India. The coupe-style crossover is expected to be positioned above the Duster in the brand’s lineup, and upon launch, Renault Arkana will rival the likes of Tata Harrier and MG Hector in our market. The manufacturer hasn’t revealed any details about its launch, but we expect the Arkana to arrive here later this month.