Renault Holi Discounts [March 2022] – Kwid, Triber, Kiger, Duster

This Holi season (in March 2022), Renault India is offering benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 2.4 lakh on its cars

French carmaker Renault has announced a few brilliant discounts and deals on its cars in the Indian market. For people planning to buy a new vehicle this Holi season, these offers would sure look very attractive! If you wish to check out all the available discounts on Renault cars in our market in March 2022, keep reading ahead.

On Renault Kwid, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available this month, along with loyalty benefits worth up to Rs. 10,000. An exchange bonus is available as well on the entry-level hatchback, worth Rs. 10,000 on the 0.8L version and Rs. 15,000 on the 1.0L version.

Renault Triber has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, on all variants except the new ‘Limited Edition’ model. Other than that, the MPV gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. The manufacturer is also offering a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 44,000 on it.

Renault Kiger doesn’t get any cash discount or exchange bonus this March. However, a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 55,000 is available on it. Renault Duster gets a cash discount of Rs. 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, along with a loyalty bonus worth up to Rs. 1.1 lakh.

On all Renault cars in the Indian market, a corporate discount is available – worth Rs. 30,000 on Duster and Rs. 10,000 on all other models – for select corporate employees. For farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members, the manufacturer is offering a rural bonus – worth Rs. 15,000 on Duster and Rs. 5,000 on other models.

Renault Holi Discounts – March 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + loyalty bonus Renault Kwid (1.0L petrol variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + up to Rs. 10,000 Renault Kwid (0.8L petrol variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + up to Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber Rs. 10,000 (except Limited Edition models) Rs. 20,000 + up to Rs. 44,000 Renault Kiger 0 0 + Rs. 55,000 Renault Duster Rs. 50,000 Rs. 50,000 + up to Rs. 1.1 lakh Corporate discount available, worth Rs. 30,000 on Duster and Rs. 10,000 on Kwid, Triber, Kiger Rural benefits available, worth Rs. 15,000 on Duster and Rs. 5,000 (cannot be availed alongside corporate discount) A scrapping bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available under r.e.li.v.e program

It should be noted that Renault has ended production of Duster in India, and buyers can only purchase from the leftover stock of the SUV. We expect the next-generation Renault Duster to make its way to the Indian market in the near future, as the popularity of SUVs in our market is on a continuous rise.