Renault Duster Production To Halt Soon, New Model On Its Way?

New-gen Renault Duster could soon be hitting the showroom floors as the brand is planning to pull the plug on outgoing model’s production in India

Renault Duster is one of the most successful products from the French carmaker. It has been on sale in the country for nearly a decade now, but it now looks and feels older than the competition. As a result, Renault is now planning to halt the production of the Duster at its manufacturing facility in Chennai. The last batch of the current-gen Duster will soon be rolling out from the factory.

Although, the Duster would be out of the market temporarily, as the brand is contemplating launching the new-gen model in the country. In fact, the top honchos at Renault India have confirmed that Duster is a product that has the strongest role in their future roadmap.

Thus, the carmaker will not rule out the plan of launching the new-gen model in the Indian market. Renault India’s Managing Director – Venkataram Mamillapalle said in a conversation with ET Auto, “There may be a temporary gap, but it will come back. Let’s wait till September-October, we may have something to share.” He further added, “Development lead times are much lower now, be rest assured, there will be new platforms, new products in the future.”

The Duster was once the chartbuster for the French carmaker in the Indian market. However, it now has a very small market share. And to bring back the numbers on the sales tally, the brand is working around the idea to launch the new-gen model, which is currently on sale in the UK.

It features a bold design that makes the next-gen Duster look SUV from all angles. Black cladding, chunky scuff plates, roof rails, and notable road presence are the key attributes in its design. It rides on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels finished in a dual-tone scheme.

In the UK, it is sold in four trim options – Prestige, Comfort, Essential, and Access. The India-spec model will be powered by a 1.3L, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that powers the outgoing model. It is likely to retain its current state of tune to develop 150 PS of peak power and 250 Nm of max torque.