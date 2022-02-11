Renault Duster Production Ended In India, Next-Gen Expected In 2023

Renault has finally ended the production of the Duster SUV in India, almost a decade after it was first launched here

Renault Duster was first launched in India back in 2012, and it was quite popular initially. However, the lack of any upgrades or major updates caused consumer interest to steadily drop, and as the competition stiffened, the SUV’s sales plummeted. Now, media reports state that Renault India has finally shut down the production of Duster.

In the international markets, Renault Duster (Dacia Duster) had undergone a generation change, but that new-gen model was never brought to India. Its third-generation version is in development right now, with a global debut slated for 2023. The third-gen Duster is expected to make its way to India though, as SUVs are extremely popular here.

The third-gen Renault Duster/Dacia Duster is expected to be based on the CMF-B platform, which supports electrification. We expect to see hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or perhaps even fully-electric variants of the SUV. As for the styling, we expect the next-gen Duster to take design inspiration from the Bigster concept, which was showcased in January last year.

In the Indian market, Renault Duster is currently priced from Rs. 9.86 lakh to Rs. 14.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). As dealerships are clearing the remaining stock, heavy discounts and offers are available on the SUV right now, worth over Rs. 2 lakh! If you want a new midsize SUV and a great bargain, well, this is it!

Renault Duster is decently equipped, with its top-spec variant offering automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, cooled glove box, height-adjustable driver seat, power-adjustable ORVMs (auto-folding), cruise control, hill assist, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), etc.

There are two engine choices available on Duster in India – a 1.5L NA petrol unit (106 PS/142 Nm) and a 1.3L turbo-petrol unit (156 PS/254 Nm). A 6-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard on both powerplants, and on the turbo-petrol mill, a CVT option is available as well. Renault Duster competes with the likes of Maruti S-Cross, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, etc.