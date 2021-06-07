Renault Discounts June 2021 – Duster, Kiger, Triber, Kwid

This month, French carmaker Renault is offering benefits worth up to Rs. 1.5 lakh on its vehicles in the Indian market

Renault is offering some extremely attractive deals and offers on its vehicle in June 2021. On Renault Kwid, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available on VIN2021 models, while on older VIN2020 models, the discount is worth Rs. 20,000. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 are also being offered.

On the Kwid, buyers can also avail one of the following two offers – a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 or a rural discount of Rs. 5,000 – if applicable. However, on the ‘STD 0.8L’ and ‘RXE 0.8L’ variants, only a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 is on offer. An additional discount of Rs. 2,000 is available upon online booking (VIN2021 models).

The Triber is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the latest MY2021 model. On the older MY2020 Triber, the cash discount is worth Rs. 15,000 on VIN2021 models and Rs. 25,000 on VIN2020 models. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 are also available. Select buyers can also avail either a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 or a rural offer of Rs. 5,000. On the ‘RXE’ trim (both MY2021 and MY2020), only a loyalty benefit of Rs. 10,000 is available. An additional bonus of Rs. 5,000 can be availed via online booking (MY2021 model).

This month, Renault is offering discount offers on the Kiger as well! Select customers can avail a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000, or a rural discount of Rs. 5,000. Other than that, an extended warranty for 5 years/1 lakh km is also available for free as a loyalty benefit.

Renault Duster is available with two engine options in the Indian market –a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit. On the 1.5L version, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000 are available. Select buyers also get a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 or a rural discount of Rs. 15,000.

Renault Discounts – June 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Loyalty Bonus Renault Kwid (STD & RXE 0.8L) 0 0 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Kwid (other variants) Rs.10,000 (VIN2021)/Rs. 20,000 (VIN2020) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber (MY2021 models) Rs. 10,000 (RXT & RXZ) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber (RXE) (MY2020 and MY2021 models) 0 0 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber (other trims) (MY2020 models) Rs.15,000 (VIN2021)/Rs. 25,000 (VIN2020) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Kiger 0 0 + (free 5 yr/1 lakh km extended warranty) Renault Duster 1.5L Rs. 15,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 15,000 Renault Duster 1.3L (RXE) 0 0 + Rs. 20,000 Renault Duster 1.3L (other trims Rs. 30,000 (RXS) Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 15,000 Corporate discount worth Rs. 10,000 on Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and Rs. 30,000 on Duster Rural offer worth Rs. 5,000 on Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and Rs. 15,000 on Duster (cannot be clubbed with corporate discount) Additional discount available upon online booking via Renault website/My Renault app, worth Rs. 2,000 on Kwid (only VIN2021 models) and Rs. 5,000 on Triber (only MY2021 models)

On the 1.3L version of the Duster, a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 (on ‘RXS’ trim) is available, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000. Further, one can avail a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 or a rural offer of Rs. 15,000 if eligible. However, on the ‘RXS’ trim, only a loyalty bonus of Rs. 20,000 is available.