Renault Discounts August 2021 – Duster, Triber, Kiger, Kwid 

This month (August 2021), French carmaker Renault is offering some extremely attractive deals on its vehicles in the Indian market

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations this month, Renault India has announced some lucrative deals and discounts on its cars. With these offers, the manufacturer is hoping to attract more new customers and boost sales in our market. If you’re interested in purchasing a new Renault car, then be sure to go through the discount offers below.

Renault Kwid is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 on the 0.8L variants. The 1.0L variants of the hatchback get a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000.

As for the Triber, the MY2020 models have a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on offer, while the same is worth Rs. 15,000 on the MY2021 models. An exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 are available on the MPV, on both the older and newer models. The ‘Rxe’ trim of the Triber, however, only has a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 available.

Renault Kiger doesn’t get a cash discount or an exchange bonus, but a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 is being offered on it. On the Duster, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 are available, along with a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000.

A corporate discount is also available, worth Rs. 10,000 on the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. The Duster has a higher corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 on offer. Rural benefits are being offered as well, worth Rs. 5,000 on the Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and Rs. 15,000 on the Duster.

Renault discounts – August 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Loyalty Bonus Renault Kwid (0.8L) 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Kwid (1.0L) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber (Rxe trim) 0 0 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber (MY2020, other trims) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber (MY2021, other trims) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Kiger 0 0 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Duster Rs. 20,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 15,000 Corporate discounts are also available on Kwid (Rs. 10,000), Triber (Rs. 10,000), Kiger (Rs. 10,000), Duster (Rs. 30,000) for select customers Rural benefits are also available on Kwid (Rs. 5,000), Triber (Rs. 5,000), Kiger (Rs. 5,000), Duster (Rs. 15,000) for select customers. Cannot be clubbed with corporate discounts

Renault is planning to discontinue the Duster SUV in the Indian market soon, and then finally introduce the next-generation model some time later. The current Duster was launched in our country back in 2012, and is now desperately in need of a major overhaul.