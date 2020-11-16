Renault Compact SUV Concept Teased For The First Time

The production-spec Renault Kiger is expected to go on sale in early 2021 and it will be underpinned by the CMF-A+ platform

With the launch of the Nissan Magnite just around the corner, Renault India has made its first move of introducing a compact SUV on its own, as the official teaser video has just been out. The French manufacturer previously said that if not for the health crisis and the resultant disruption of supply chain network, the brand would have brought in a sub-four-metre SUV already.

As the old saying goes, it is better late than never and as a precursor Renault will be unveiling the conceptual version of the five-seater before entering the production model into the showrooms early next year. The company has stated that it is ready for “new adventures” and that the “new fun and sporty Renault Showcar” will guide you to your favourite playground by in the city or outdoors.

What is commonly known as the Kiger could turn out to be the production name of the compact SUV that will compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, recently launched Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Honda WR-V. The Kiger has a sporty appeal as the Magnite and the teaser indicates the presence of a number of styling elements.

Ready for new adventures? Our fun and sporty new #Renault Showcar will drive you to your favorite playground, within and beyond city limits. Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/YL7d6dsZjZ — Renault India PR (@RenaultIndiaPR) November 16, 2020

It features a dynamic rear end with sculpted tailgate, double bubble type spoiler, 3D LED tail lamps, Boomerang-shaped slender LED headlamps with unique green coloured flickering lights, blackened pillars, wing mirrors and roof revealing a coupe-like silhouette, bulgy proportions courtesy of flowing body panels and character lines, raked rear windshield, and flush-type glittering door handles.

We do expect the ‘Renault Showcar’ previewing the compact SUV to be revealed in the coming weeks. The road-going Kiger will have plenty in common with the Nissan Magnite, as the CMF-A+ platform that is already used in the Renault Triber helps in brining the overall costs down.

As the Magnite, the Kiger will also be priced aggressively in the price range between Rs. 5.75 lakh and Rs. 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the performance, a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo three-pot petrol will be utilised. The top-end variants will likely be paired with a CVT transmission.