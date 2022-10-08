Renault Cars Discounts [October 2022] – Kiger, Kwid, Triber

Renault India is offering total discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on the Triber while the Kwid is offered with Rs 35,000 worth of discounts and offers

With total car sales volume going up in the country, many brands have announced latest discount offers for the buyers ahead of the festive season. Renault India also announced its offers up to Rs 50,000 for new car buyers and is currently offering three cars in the country – Triber, Kwid, and the Kiger.

If you are also planning to buy a car soon, here are all the details about the latest Renault cars discounts in India in October 2022. Starting with the Renault Triber, the brand is currently offering discounts worth up to Rs 50,000 which includes Rs 15,000 worth of cash discount, Rs 25,000 worth of exchange bonus, and Rs 10,000 worth of corporate discounts.

The Triber is offered with a 72 hp 1.0L NA petrol engine that can be had with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. It is also one of the most VFM and comfortable cars in the country with space for seven occupants to sit inside.

Model Cash Discount Exchange bonus + Corporate Discount Renault Triber Rs 15000 Rs 25000 + Rs 10000 Renault Kwid Rs 10000 Rs 15000 + Rs 10000 Renault Kiger – Rs 10000

The Renault Kwid on the other hand is being offered with a maximum discount worth up to Rs 35,000. This includes Rs 10,000 worth of cash discounts, Rs 15,000 worth of exchange bonus, and Rs 10,000 worth of corporate discounts.

The car is offered with two petrol powertrain options – 69 hp 1.0L NA petrol and 54 hp 0.8L NA petrol. While both these engines are offered with 5-speed manual gearbox, those opting for the 1.0L engine may also opt for AMT gearbox option.

The Renault Kiger is however offered only with an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000 and misses out on any form of cash discounts or corporate offers. The Kiger in the country takes on the rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Nissan Magnite, and other sub-4m compact SUVs in the country. The SUV is offered with two powertrain options and the buyers can opt for both, manual as well as automatic gearbox options.