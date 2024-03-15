Renault Bigster SUV To Debut Later This Year – Top 5 Things

Renault Duster-based 7-seater SUV, the Bigster has been spotted for the first time; Scheduled for global debut later this year

The highly anticipated Renault Duster is set to make its Indian debut in the second half of next year i.e. 2025. The latest generation of the India-bound Duster was recently unveiled internationally and it will also get a 7-seater version, dubbed Bigster. Measuring around 4.6 metres long, the upcoming Bigster will debut globally later this year.

Ahead of its official unveil, the test mule of the Duster-based three-row SUV has been spotted for the first time. Let’s have a look at the top 5 things to know about the upcoming Renault Bigster SUV.

1. Renault Bigster SUV: Shared Underpinnings

As per the speculations, the Bigster SUV will share a lot of components with the regular Duster. The CMF-B platform which unpins a slew of cars in the Renault-Nissan line-up globally will be shared by both the SUVs.

2. Renault Bigster SUV: Enhanced Dimensions

Despite sharing the common underpinnings, there will be major changes to the dimensions including a longer wheelbase. In terms of length, the Bigster is expected to measure around 4.6 metres, a good 300mm longer than the regular Duster. For reference, the Duster measures 3.34 metres long.

3. Renault Bigster SUV: Tweaked Exterior Design

Talking about the design, the test mule highlights a slightly longer rear overhang, a larger quarter glass and longer rear doors. Apart from this, the front fascia and the rear profile will bear resemblance to the regular 5-seater Duster, however, you can expect minor tweaks here and there. A more rugged stance and enhanced road presence will be a part of the package.

4. Renault Bigster SUV: Interiors and Features

While the interiors will have a lot in common with the Duster, we can expect more features on board the Bigster SUV to justify the price premium. In India, the Duster will likely come loaded with features such as panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, wireless charger, smartphone connectivity, ADAS and more.

5. Renault Bigster SUV: Powertrain and Launch Timeline

In addition to the platform, the Bigster 7-seater SUV is expected to share the powertrain with the Duster. The India-spec Duster will likely get the Hybrid 140 and TCe 130 engine options. The hybrid powertrain uses a 94 bhp 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with 49 bhp rated two electric motors. On the other hand, the TCe 130 employs a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine running on the Miller cycle mated to a 48V mild hybrid system, putting out a maximum power output of 130 bhp. There will be no diesel engine on offer.

The Renault Bigster 7-seater SUV will likely be launched in India after the debut of the new-gen Duster which is scheduled for the second half of 2025.