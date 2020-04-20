Rebadged Version Of Maruti Vitara Brezza For Toyota Rendered

The compact SUV from Toyota will more likely be powered by the BSVI compliant 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine producing 104.7 PS and 138 Nm

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been bearing the brunt of the stringent BSVI emission standards as its volume sellers like Etios, Liva and Corolla Altis have been discontinued leaving the Glanza premium hatchback and Yaris C-segment sedan to be its only models in the accessible space for most customers. This brings us Toyota’s partnership with Suzuki into the picture.

Toyota and Suzuki signed a memorandum of understanding towards a business partnership in February 2017 and their alliance only flourished over the last three years. Both the brands jointly announced to use each other’s strengths in different fields to make this a successful synergy. It includes sharing of models, technologies and production based activities.

The partnership pertains to India, Europe, Africa and other markets. The OEM supply of two compact vehicles, Ciaz and Ertiga, to Toyota from Maruti Suzuki for India alongside jointly developing Toyota C-segment MPV and OEM supply to Suzuki drawing upon MSIL’s expertise in developing vehicles locally are part of the deal.

Moreover, production of the Suzuki-developed compact SUV Vitara Brezza at Toyota’s plant from 2022 had already been confirmed. Midway through last year, Toyota’s Glanza entered the market and is currently a very decent seller for the brand. The rebadged version of the Baleno has gradually emerged as the third best-selling B2-segment hatchback in its segment as well.

Up next, Toyota appears to be preparing to launch the rebadged Vitara Brezza as it desperately needs a model in the volume space. The sub-four-metre SUV will be based on the facelifted Vitara Brezza that debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo and just as the Glanza, it will have minor exterior updates to differentiate itself from its donor.

We do not know the name of the compact SUV yet but our different rendering images will give a hint of how the production model will look like with changes to the grille and brand logo pertaining to Toyota. As for the powertrain, it will be powered by the BSVI 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine developing 104.7 PS and 138 Nm.

We expect it to get a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter AT as in its donor. As for the interior and features, expect it to largely mimic the Vitara Brezza barring the possible connectivity features from Toyota. Its price range could hover around Rs. 7.5 lakh and Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom).