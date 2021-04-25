Real Life Images Of Hyundai Ioniq 5 Show The Brand’s EV Future

Hyundai Ioniq 5 officially debuted earlier this year, in February 2021, and here, we have a few real-life images of it

Ioniq 5 was officially unveiled earlier this year as the first vehicle under Hyundai’s ‘Ioniq’ sub-brand. First previewed as the ’45 EV’ concept at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, the final production model bears a lot of resemblance to the concept car in terms of design. Here, we have a few images of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, where the vehicle can be seen out in the real world.

Despite officially being a crossover SUV, the vehicle looks and feels like a hatchback, thanks to its mellow design. However, it has rather generous dimensions; the Ioniq 5 has a length of 4,635mm, a width of 1,890mm, and a height of 1,605mm, along with a wheelbase length of 3,000mm.

At the front end, we see a pair of pixellated LED headlights, which look extremely cool. The vehicle sports a massive Hyundai logo on the nose, and one on the tailgate as well. The taillamps feature a single-piece design, with pixellated displays stretching from one end to the other. The cladding on the wheel arches is quite noticeable, and it lends the vehicle its crossover credentials.

As for the interior, it has an extremely impressive design as well. The dashboard features a dual-display setup (12-inch screens each) for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system. The two-spoke steering wheel looks very nice, and features integrated controls for audio, cruise control, and drive selector. The sleek AC vents are neatly integrated into the dashboard, which looks very premium.

Ioniq 5 is available with two battery options – 72.6 kWh (Long Range) and 58 kWh (Standard Range) – both of which are available in RWD (single motor) and AWD (dual motor) configuration. The Standard Range model is rated at 170 PS for the single-motor variant and 235 PS for the dual-motor version.

As for the Long Range model, it is rated at 218 PS for the single-motor version and 306 PS for the dual-motor variant. The battery packs support 220 kW DC charging as well, which reduces the overall charging time by a massive degree. In fact, Hyundai claims that the Ioniq 5 can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes!

Ioniq 5 is already on sale in a few international markets, like Europe and UK. We’re not sure if Hyundai’s Ioniq sub-brand will ever make it to the Indian market, but the South Korean car giant is reportedly working on a mass-market EV for India, which is expected to debut within two years.