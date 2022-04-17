RE Working On Three 650cc Bikes – Super Meteor, Shotgun, Classic 650

Royal Enfield is planning to introduce plenty of new motorcycles in the Indian market very soon, and here, we’ve listed the upcoming 650cc models

Royal Enfield has a lot of new motorcycles in the pipeline, expected to launch within the next few months. Interestingly, the brand is planning to introduce a few 650cc models as well, and a lot of people (including us) have been looking forward to their arrival.

The first of these upcoming 650cc models will likely be a cruiser, expected to be named ‘Super Meteor 650’. The 650cc cruiser has been undergoing road testing for quite some time now, and spy pictures have revealed a lot about it. The design will be retro-inspired, similar to all other RE motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will get USD front forks, dual rear shock absorbers, a semi-digital instrument cluster (with Tripper navigation system), single disc brakes on both wheels (likely with dual-channel ABS), and alloy wheels. The test models were initially seen without LED lights, but the final production model may get them.

The manufacturer is also working on a 650cc bobber, which was previewed as the SG 650 concept at EICMA 2021. This motorcycle is expected to be named ‘Shotgun 650’, and it was recently spotted testing overseas. The test mule has a semi-digital instrument console, with Tripper navigation system, along with USD front forks and alloy wheels.

The riding position looks quite relaxed, similar to Classic 350, and it also gets a unique headlamp cowl. Other than that, we’ve seen a new 650cc roadster being tested by the manufacturer, which is expected to be Classic 650.

RE Classic 650 will also get USD forks, along with other the Tripper navigation system. We do hope that the iconic headlamp cowl with Tiger-eyes pilot lamps is also offered here, although that has not been spotted yet on any test mule.

All three above-mentioned motorcycles will be powered by a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine, the same as Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650. This motor belts out 47.65 PS and 52 Nm, and it comes paired with a 6-speed sequential transmission.