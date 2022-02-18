RE Working On A New Entry-Level Bike; Could Cost Rs. 1.3 Lakh – Report

Royal Enfield will introduce an entry-level model in India soon, which is expected to be the most affordable bike in the brand’s lineup when launched

Royal Enfield is currently working on multiple motorcycles for the Indian market. In the past few years, automobile prices have increased massively in the country. RE motorcycles, in particular, have become surprisingly expensive. To counter that, the Chennai-based automaker will be introducing a new entry-level motorcycle very soon.

This new entry-level motorcycle will be based on the Bullet 350’s platform, not the new J-series platform that underpins the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. Sticking to the older platform will help the manufacturer keep production costs down. The equipment list will be frugal as well, to help with the overall affordability.

The bike is expected to get a semi-digital instrument console, disc brakes, and single-channel ABS (dual-channel ABS is expected to be optional). The lighting system is expected to consist of halogen lights all around, and the brand’s Tripper navigation system might be offered as an optional accessory. Of course, Royal Enfield will have a plethora of official accessories for the bike, including touring accessories.

Details about the powertrain remain secret at the moment. However, as per speculation, this upcoming Royal Enfield entry-level model will likely be powered by the same 346cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine as Bullet 350. This motor is capable of generating a peak power of 19.4 PS and a maximum torque of 28 Nm, and it will come mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Media reports suggest that this forthcoming entry-level RE bike will be priced around Rs. 1.1 lakh to Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, its closest rivals will be Jawa 42 and its own sibling, Royal Enfield Bullet Standard 350. It will also serve as an affordable alternative to Honda CB350 H’Ness and RE Classic 350.

Other motorcycles currently being developed by Royal Enfield include a new 650cc cruiser (Super Meteor 650), a 650cc roadster (Classic 650), a 450cc adventure motorcycle, (Himalayan 450), and a new 350cc roadster (Hunter 350). Other than that, the manufacturer has plans to introduce a few electric motorcycles as well in the Indian market, likely in a few years.