RE Super Meteor 650 Transformed Into A Harley-Lookalike For Rs. 85K

This customised Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, by Ashok Auto Traders, has been transformed to look like a Harley Davidson CVO Street Glide

Modifying an already good vehicle is a tough job especially if it is a motorcycle since the scope for improvement will be lesser and yet here, we have an example of a modified Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 which has some very meaningful upgrades and with respect to looks it desperately wants to be a Harley Davidson CVO Street Glide.

Starting off from the front, we have a fully customized mini fairing along with a tall, darkened windshield visor, and the entire setup sits neatly packed around the headlamp. The design is neat and not extravagant while the addition of the silver pinstripes on the side looks very well done. The handlebar is also a custom touring handlebar which will help in a more relaxed rider triangle that will be helpful for long rides at a stretch.

Next, they have installed a custom crash guard which looks sturdy and has rubber grips to rest your foot in case you need to stretch while riding. They have added auxiliary lights on the crash guard itself. You will also be able to see custom brake fluid protector as well.

At the rear, you can see the hard panniers that almost look like they were made by Royal Enfield themselves and integrates well with the overall look of the motorcycle. They also have installed a custom backrest for the pillion which surely does look comfortable for those planning to travel 2 up during long journeys.

With respect to the modifications to the engine, they have added Iridium spark plugs for cleaner burning of fuel, and a performance air filter. While these are enough to cope up with the additional weight, we are sure the fuel efficiency will take a hit. The specific output from the engine is not revealed but the stock version produces 46.3bhp of power and 52.3Nm of peak torque.

In the video, the YouTuber shows the location and owner of the garage that was responsible for the modifications and according to the owner it will cost a total of Rs 85k for all the parts and installation and it may take anywhere from 1-2 months to complete the build. Considering that you will go for the base model of the Super Meteor 650 which costs Rs 3.54 Lakh (ex-showroom) and the modification costs of Rs 85k, the entire build on a new bike will set you back by Rs 4.39 Lakh.