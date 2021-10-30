RE Hunter, Super Meteor Spied Testing Their Limits On Racetrack

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Super Meteor and Hunter 350 in the early parts of next year in India

Royal Enfield is planning to launch a host of new products over the next twelve months in the domestic market and many of them have already been spotted testing. In the latest development, Royal Enfield has been caught on camera testing the likes of Hunter 350, and cruiser 650 (Super Meteor) amongst others and the video was rather blurry with low resolution.

The Chennai-based manufacturer returned to racing via Continental GT Cup and the first three rounds as part of the JK Tyre National Racing Championship are conducted at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore and perhaps it is no coincidence that the slew of prototypes was spied in the notorious racetrack being pushed to their limits.

Recent reports emerged on the internet indicate that Royal Enfield will host the global premiere of the cruiser 650 based on the 650 Twins’ platform at the 2021 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. It could go by the name Super Meteor and the nameplate was used in the 1950s in the United States. Just as the recent crop of REs, the Super Meteor could target global stardom as well.

The Super Meteor is expected to be powered by the same 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected engine producing a maximum power output of just over 47 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch as standard. The Super Meteor will likely become the first RE to boast USD front forks.

It has a tall set handlebar position and forward-set footpegs to give an authentic cruiser stance. RE could launch the more road-biased Scram 411 based on the Himalayan next before the arrival of the Super Meteor sometime early next year. In addition, Royal Enfield could also introduce the Hunter 350 in 2022 – a scrambler-styled motorcycle based on the new twin cradle chassis.

It will likely compete against Honda CB350 RS and will use the J series 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled SOHC engine developing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm and is linked to a five-speed transmission. The same powertrain can also be found in the Meteor 350 and the recently launched Classic 350.