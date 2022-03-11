RE Hunter 350 Spotted Testing With Pillion Backrest – Video

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to go on sale in the second half of this year and it will be powered by a 349 cc OHC fuel-injected engine

Royal Enfield will launch the Scram 411, a more road-biased version of the Himalayan adventure tourer, on March 15, 2022 in the Indian market and it will likely be followed by a roadster in the second half of this calendar year. It could go by the name Hunter 350 and it has already been spotted testing on public roads several times.

The recent set of spy images indicates that the Hunter 350 is in its final stages of testing and it will face strong competition from Jawa, Yezdi, Honda and Benelli in the middleweight 350 cc space. A spy video surfaced on Youtube shows a prototype of the Hunter 350 with a pillion backrest and its exhaust note can also be heard – typical of the latest J series platform.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 carries a classic design theme with a circular headlamp at the front, round-shaped turn indicators, a compact rear end boasting an LED tail lamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, single-piece seat setup, side-mounted exhaust system, split grab rails, etc. The pillion backrest could be part of the accessory list.

THE Hunter 350 will have several commonalities with the second generation Classic 350 launched last year and the Meteor 350 cruiser-styled motorcycle. For instance, the body panels, semi-digital instrument cluster and switchgear elements, a tripper navigation system, etc will be offered in the upcoming model and it will be underpinned by a twin cradle chassis.

The Chennai-based manufacturer will offer the Hunter 350 with front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system and telescopic front forks will do the suspension duties at the front with a twin spring setup at the rear. As for the performance, the 349 cc single-cylinder OHC fuel-injected engine found in the Classic 350 and Meteor 350 will be utilised.

The powertrain develops a maximum power output of just over 20 hp and 27 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a five-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. Royal Enfield is also expected to host a global premiere of a new 650 cc motorcycle in the second half of this year.