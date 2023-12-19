RE Himalayan 450 & Triumph Speed 400 Prices To Increase Soon

The prices of both the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the Triumph Speed 400 will be increased on January 1, 2024

Royal Enfield announced the prices of the Himalayan 450 at the 2023 MotoVerse in Goa. The base Kaza Brown costs Rs. 2.69 lakh while the two slate shades (Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue) are priced at Rs. 2.74 lakh apiece, Kamet White at Rs. 2.79 lakh and the Hanle Black colour scheme is priced at Rs. 2.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

These introductory prices are valid only until December 31, 2023 and the dual-purpose adventure tourer’s prices will be increased from the new year. To avail of the introductory prices, customers will have to book the Himalayan 450 on or before the said date at the authorised Royal Enfield dealerships present across the country or online.

It is yet unknown the exact price hike of the motorcycle. The adv has been well received by customers and it derives power from a 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine producing a maximum power output of 40 PS and 40.02 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission with a slipper/assist clutch as standard.

The much-awaited Triumph Speed 400 was introduced back in July 2023 with a shockingly affordable price tag of Rs. 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom) and the introductory price was applicable only for the first 10,000 customers before the price increase of Rs. 10,000. Now, Triumph has confirmed that the inaugural price will be valid for all customers till December 31, 2023.

Its sibling, the Triumph Scrambler 400X currently costs Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom). The Triumph Speed 400 is heavily influenced by the design of the brand’s modern classic lineup comprising Speed Twin 900 and 1200, and is undoubtedly the most VFM motorcycle available in the domestic market considering its capabilities. Both motorcycles are produced in India in partnership with Bajaj Auto in Pune.

Triumph has expanded its presence to over 50 dealerships across more than 40 cities nationwide rapidly and is aiming to reach 80 cities by April 2024. On January 1, 2024, the Triumph Speed 400 will be available at its regular ex-showroom price of Rs. 2,33,000. It is equipped with a 398 cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine kicking out 40 PS and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. The features list comprises all LED lighting, ride-by-wire throttle, USD front forks, etc.