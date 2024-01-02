RE Himalayan 450 & Triumph Speed 400 Prices Hiked From Jan 1

Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the Himalayan 450 by up to Rs. 16,000 while the Triumph Speed 400’s price has been hiked by Rs. 10,000

Amidst a packed crowd, Royal Enfield introduced the Himalayan 450 at the MotoVerse 2023 event in Goa in late November with a starting price of Rs. 2.69 lakh for the base Kaza Brown colour. The Slate Himalayan Salt was priced at Rs. 2.74 lakh and the same can be said for the Slate Poppy Blue. The Kamet White carried a price tag of Rs. 2.79 lakh while the Hanle Black top-end model cost Rs. 2.84 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Chennai-based manufacturer announced at the time of the launch that the prices were introduced and only valid till the end of December. As expected, the dual-purpose adventure tourer’s prices have now been increased from the new calendar year across the range and the entry-level Kaza Brown shade now costs Rs. 2.85 lakh with the biggest hike of Rs. 16,000.

The Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue now cost Rs. 2.89 lakh with a price increase of Rs. 15,000 while the Kamet White and Hanle Black have witnessed a price hike of Rs. 14,000 and they are priced at Rs. 2.93 lakh and Rs. 2.98 lakh respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). Courtesy of the price hike, the Himalayan 450 is now close to Rs. 4,000 more expensive than the KTM 390 Adventure X but still Rs. 50,000 cheaper than the 390 Adventure.

The Himalayan 450 derives power from a 452 cc liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected engine producing a maximum power output of 40 PS and 40.02 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed transmission and boasts features such as a TFT instrument console, slipper and assist clutch, dual-channel ABS system, USD front forks, switchable rear ABS, ride modes, etc.

Triumph has also hiked the prices of the Speed 400 in India. It carried an introductory price of Rs. 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers upon launch. However, the British brand decided to extend the introductory pricing to all till December 31, 2023, and thus it lasted for around five months before the price increase of Rs. 10,000 from January 1, 2024.

Even with the current price tag of Rs. 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triumph Speed 400 is the most value-for-money motorcycle money can buy right now. It takes design inspiration from the bigger Speed 900 and Speed 1200 and is powered by a 398 cc liquid-cooled engine, kicking out around 40 PS and 37.5 Nm. It is linked to a six-speed transmission.