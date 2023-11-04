RE Himalayan 450 All 5 Colours Explained – Most Detailed Video

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be available in five colour schemes and it will make its global debut on November 7

Royal Enfield will host the global debut of the new-gen Himalayan 450 on November 7, 2023 at the EICMA show in Italy and our detailed review of the motorcycle will be posted on November 10. Ahead of its much-awaited world premiere, we brought you all details about it on our social media platforms and here we have linked a new video explaining its colour schemes.

The Himalayan 450 will be available in Base, Pass and Summit variants based on the colours. The Kaza Brown paint is the Base trim while the Pass gets Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue shades and the Summit will be sold in Kamet White and Hanle Black paintjobs. The brown colour is the simplistic of all the five while the Hanle Black gets a black and yellow finish.

The Kamet White takes inspiration from the original Himalayan 411 shade with greenish finish replicating the Himalayas while the frame is also done up in the same tone and the seats are dual-tone. The Slate colours boast grey finish as the base paint while contrast light pink and blue touches are the only differences and they can be seen on lower part of the fuel tank, side bodywork, outer rims, front beak, Royal Enfield stickering and metal braces.

The prices of the Himalayan 450 are expected to be revealed at the Motoverse 2023 event, previously known as Rider Mania and it could start from Rs. 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The dual-purpose adv derives power from a 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected DOHC four-valve engine.

It produces a maximum power output of 40 PS and 40 Nm of peak torque, and is linked with a six-speed transmission with slip and assist as standard. The new-gen Himalayan takes an evolutionary approach to design compared to the soon-to-be discontinued Himalayan 411.

The equipment list composes circular LED headlamp, a tall windscreen, LED turn indicators and brake lights, split seats, 43 mm USD front forks with 200 mm wheel travel, monoshock rear suspension with 200 mm wheel travel, 17-litre fuel tank, a TFT instrument console with Google Maps based navigation, Eco and Performance ride modes, switchable ABS, etc.