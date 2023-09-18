Rajiv Bajaj Confirms “Biggest Ever Pulsar” Launching Soon

Bajaj Auto is planning to launch six new products between now and the end of this FY including the “bigger ever Pulsar”

The Pulsar range does not need any introduction and it has played an integral role in Bajaj Auto’s dominance in the domestic and many international markets. The series witnessed its biggest expansion with the arrival of the N160, N250, F250 and P150 motorcycles over the last two years and they have been well-received by customers.

While Bajaj Auto focussed on consolidating its premium portfolio over the last few months courtesy of launches such as the Triumph Speed 400, new-gen KTM 250 Duke and 390 Duke, it will delve deep in the mid-segment in the remaining parts of this financial year, as the launch plans have been confirmed by Bajaj Auto’s Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj.

In a recent interview, he has certainly dropped a bombshell as the “biggest ever Pulsar” will come to light this financial year. Bajaj noted that as many as six “significant upgrades or new Pulsar” are waiting to be launched this FY and they are hoped to increase the Chakan-based manufacturer’s market share in the mid-segment from 30 per cent to “as much as it can rise”.

Talking about the highest cc Pulsar yet, Bajaj said, “We think we have a fantastic product to offer. We want to do it within this financial year so that you know the full benefit of that in terms of growth and profitability is available to us next year.” So what could it be? The possibility of it being a 400 cc motorcycle is certainly high.

Before the arrival of the Dominar 400, Bajaj hinted at the possibility of a 400 cc Pulsar and it could either be a naked streetfighter or a faired supersport – remember the CS 400 and SS 400 concepts showcased at the 2014 Auto Expo? It could be positioned below the Dominar 400 and derive power from a 398 cc liquid-cooled engine found in the Triumph Speed 400 but the performance figures could be lower.

Going by the way the Pulsar brand operates, it may stick with a semi-digital instrument console and the suspension duties could be handled by USD front forks and a monoshock rear suspension. A dual-channel ABS system will assist the front and rear disc brakes. We will bring you more details about the motorcycle as soon as we have them!