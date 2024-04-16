Production-Spec Tata Curvv EV Spotted Tested Again, Launch Soon

Tata Curvv EV will have a claimed driving range of over 500 km on a single charge and it will be followed by the launch of its ICE sibling

Tata Motors has the Curvv as its next big launch in India and it will be the only new nameplate introduced by the brand locally this calendar year. The conceptual version of the Tata Curvv was first showcased in 2022 before the IC-engined Curvv made its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. A couple of months ago, the production-spec Curvv was unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

The Curvv will be sold in both EV and ICE avatars with the former arriving in the second half of this CY and the latter a few months later. The five-seater has been spotted testing multiple times on public roads and the latest spy images reveal the test mule of the EV parked at a charging station. It gets a charging port mounted at the front.

The positioning is similar to the Punch EV and it will likely have a frunk as well. The front fascia shows the presence of a full-width LED light bar under the clamshell shaped bonnet, a split LED headlamp cluster, a prominent lower grille section with multiple vertical slats, squared off wheel arches and a heavily raked front windshield.



One of the key highlights of the Tata Curvv EV will be the coupe-like roofline. Other exterior highlights are sporty looking alloy wheels, full width LED tail lamps and a large boot. The midsize SUV coupe will rival the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota sibling, Citroen Basalt EV, etc. It will be the second model to sit on the Acti.ev platform.

The launch of the Tata Curvv EV will be followed by the Harrier EV before the end of this CY or in early 2025. The interior will be loaded with features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument console, Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, wireless smartphone charger, two-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, capacitive controls, six airbags and so on.



It will be equipped with a battery pack capable of a driving range of over 500 km on a single charge. Within the EV lineup, the Curvv EV will be positioned as the flagship model upon arrival.