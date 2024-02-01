Production-Spec Tata Altroz Racer Previewed At Bharat Mobility Expo

Tata Altroz Racer uses a 1.2L turbo three-cylinder petrol engine which is tuned to deliver 120 PS maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm

Tata Motors is currently working on a mildly updated version of the Altroz, which was spied testing wearing heavy camouflage a few days ago. The homegrown manufacturer will expand the premium hatchback’s range with the addition of the performance-based Altroz Racer sooner rather than later and it has been showcased via concept form at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in New Delhi.

The Tata Altroz Racer concept first made its debut a year ago at the 2023 Auto Expo. The Altroz has been decently received by customers and it rivals Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza. It is also the first model underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform and it has a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars.

The production-spec Tata Altroz Racer will be almost similar to the conceptual version showcased at the motoring event and it comes with a race car inspired design as the flashy orange paint scheme and white stripes on the hood and roof with the black base paint giving a dual-tone appearance are some of the exterior highlights.

While the dual white racing stripes make it look ready-to-go, the interior is finished in a granite black theme with orange accents to complement the overall sportiness. The Altroz Racer derives power from the 1.2L turbo three-cylinder petrol engine which is tuned to deliver 120 PS maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque at 1,750 rpm to 4,000 rpm.

It is packed with features such as six airbags, a HUD, a 360-degree camera system, a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch TFT digital console, voice-activated electric sunroof with shark fin antenna, ventilated seats, wireless charger, leatherette seats with red and white racing stripes, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, rear AC vents and special Racer badging.

It measures an overall length of 3,990 mm, a width of 1,755 mm and a height of 1,523 mm while the wheelbase length stands at 2,501 mm as no dimensional changes have been made compared to the standard version. It will be priced at a premium over the existing top-spec petrol trim and will take on Hyundai’s i20 N Line directly.