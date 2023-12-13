Production-Spec Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Debuts, Launch Soon

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will sit below the Super Meteor 650 in the brand’s lineup and it derives power from the familiar 648 cc parallel twin cylinder engine

Royal Enfield revealed prices of the Himalayan 450 at the MotoVerse 2023 event in Goa and it was accompanied by the factory custom Shotgun 650 Twin in limited numbers. Now, the company has unveiled the final production version of the SG650 based on its concept showcased a couple of years ago in EICMA and it has very little differences compared to the recently unveiled factory custom model.

While the exclusive MotoVerse SG650 is priced at Rs. 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the mass-produced bobber will be more accessible and is expected to cost around Rs. 3.4 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be sold in four paint schemes namely Green Drill, Plasma Blue, Sheet Metal Grey and Stencil White. The official prices could be revealed in the coming weeks ahead of the market launch.

The primary difference is the presence of 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels compared to 19- and 16-inches in the Super Meteor 650 flagship cruiser. Positioned below the flagship Super Meteor 650, its ergonomics may align with the aforementioned factory custom. Notable features include distinct gearing, a slightly reduced wheelbase, and tuned suspension compared to the Super Meteor.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 undergoes modifications aimed at captivating customers seeking a classic roadster experience. Despite these adjustments, its performance will be rooted in the well-known 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine. It delivers a maximum power output of 47 PS and 52.3 Nm of peak torque and is connected to a six-speed transmission and a slipper/assist clutch comes as a standard fitment.

The braking functions are performed by front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. It is suspended on upside-down front forks and twin-sided shock absorbers at the back. The main frame, semi-digital instrument cluster with Tripper Navigation, powertrain and gearbox are borrowed from the Super Meteor 650.

The bobber boasts a new fuel tank with a capacity of 13.8 litres (2 litres lower than the SM650), middle set footpegs, an upright handlebar and new bodywork to differentiate itself from the SG650. It will appeal to a wide range of customers as it will likely be more flickable with improved agility and we do expect it to be a capable motorcycle for regular riding as well as weekend highway touring.

It is shorter in length compared to the Super Meteor 650 and tips the weighing scale at 240 kg (1 kg lighter). The taller seat height stands at 795 mm and it will be retailed in single-seat and pillion-seat options. The engine area is finished in black and you could also see the peashooter exhaust system, bar-end mirrors, circular LED headlamp and tail lamp but the turn signals are halogen units.