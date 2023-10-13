Production-Spec RE Himalayan 452 Spotted In 3 Colours

The soon-to-be-launched RE Himalayan 452 has been spotted in 3 new vibrant colours; will be powered by a brand new 452cc liquid-cooled engine putting out 40 bhp

As we all know, the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will make its official debut very soon. We have already come across multiple spy shots of the test bikes in the past month and recently, the company itself shared full-fledged pictures of the bike revealing the majority of the design details. In the latest development, we have come across the production-ready version of the Himalayan 452 in 3 new colour options. Let’s have a look at the new details of the upcoming adventure bike.

RE Himalayan 452 Spotted In 3 Colours: New Colour Schemes For Variant Differentiation?

While we already know a slew of details about the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452, these new colour options are something fresh. We are already familiar with the White colour with a grey pattern all over as this was officially revealed by the company but these pictures make it even clearer and give a hint of what it will look hin real life. We expect this white paint scheme to be the bike’s official advertisement colour only available in the top-spec trim.

The other two colours i.e. the Yellow-Black and Red-Black are completely new to us. Going into details, the yellow bike sports golden wheels and a prominent stripe of yellow colour on the tank with the Himalayan imprint. On the other hand, the red one gets black wheels with a subtle touch of red and the use of red colour on the tank is also very minimalistic. At the back, we can also spot a Blue-Grey combination in the same configuration as the Red-Black.

From our analysis, Royal Enfield will play around with colours for variant differentiation and we have seen this trend in past launches as well. As mentioned earlier, the white paint job will be reserved for the top-spec variant, however, we could see more colour choices in the same configuration. The mid-spec trim will likely get a Yellow-Black combination with the wheels matching the highlighted body paint and prominent stripes on the tank along with the Himalayan imprint.

The lower variant could get the Red-Black paint scheme with minimal use of the Red colour and there will probably be more options in the same manner, much like the Blue-Grey combination in the background.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be a huge leap from the existing Himalayan 411, thanks to the new 40 bhp liquid-cooled engine, lighter body weight, more adventure-specific equipment on offer, new tech and updated design amongst others.