Production-Spec Mahindra XUV700 Imagined Ahead Of Launch

The XUV700 will be the next big Mahindra launch and is expected to go on sale around October 2021 with a host of changes inside and out

The Mahindra XUV700 is currently one of the highly anticipated cars in India. What we do know so far is that the update will bring in a lot of changes to the table including a design overhaul as well as a whole lot of additional features.

While the three-row SUV is set to debut around this festive season, the XUV700 has continually been spied testing on the public roads giving us a sneak-peek of what is about to come and there have been several rumours that emerged on the internet over the last few months reporting on its underpinnings.

Shoeb R Kalania – IAB’s in-house digital artist, is one imaginative person and has created a rendering of what the Mahindra XUV700 could end up looking like, based on the details revealed in spy shots. Well, it isn’t hard to ignore the rendered car’s resemblance to the existing Mahindra XUV500.

That being said, it comes equipped with a drop-down LED DRL lighting theme, just like the one seen on the XUV300. However, the one on the XUV700 is expected to be a C-shaped unit. The car a larger radiator grille with Mahindra’s signature seven-slatted design, which is flanked by full-LED headlamps.

Moving to the sides, the profile looks similar to the current-gen model as well. However, the wheel arches aren’t as flared as the current-gen XUV500. Spy shots have revealed that the new-gen model of the car will be equipped with flush-fitting door handles, hence, can also be seen here.

Chunky body cladding is also expected to be equipped all around the SUV, to make it look more rugged. The Mahindra XUV700 will obviously get all-new alloy wheels, and the one seen on this rendered car are five-spoke diamond-cut units. While the rear-end hasn’t been rendered, we expect it to be completely redesigned.

The Mahindra XUV700 is underpinned by the updated monocoque chassis that can also be found in the XUV500 and it will be powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The premium SUV will be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations upon arrival as well.

It will have bigger proportions than the XUV500, which is due a replacement in early 2024 based on the re-engineered version of SsangYong Tivoli’s X100 platform currently used in the XUV300. Moreover, the improvements made to the architecture could result in better handling characteristics and the ability to go off-road.

The oil-burner is reportedly being tested in 180 bhp, 190 bhp and 210 bhp power ratings and we expect the 180 bhp version to enter production initially or the engine could be offered in two states of tune depending on the variants. In comparison, the Tata Safari based on the Harrier produces 167.6 bhp maximum power from a 2.0-litre engine.

The power rating will help in the Mahindra XUV700 compete firmly against Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. The all-new 2.0-litre mFalcon unit debuted in the second-gen Mahindra Thar is expected to churn out around 190 bhp. As for the transmission, a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit will be on offer.

An all-wheel-drive was also confirmed to be available as an option. On the inside, the upcoming SUV gets a host of changes compared to the XUV500 with redesigned centre console and dashboard along with minimalistic use of physical buttons giving a more upscale appeal. It will also be loaded with features and new technologies.

The Mahindra XUV700 will boast of a long equipment list comprising a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging facility, multiple airbags, steering mounted controls, large twin-screen layout (one for infotainment and the other for digital cluster), ADAS-based safety features like autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist, powered tailgate, engine start/stop and so on.