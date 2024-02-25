Production-Spec Kia EV3 Compact Electric SUV To Debut This Year

Kia EV3 will be underpinned by the E-GMP dedicated skateboard EV architecture and it will be positioned below the EV4

In October 2023, Kia unveiled the EV3 concept at the Kia EV Day in Korea as it was accompanied by the production version of the EV5 and the EV4 sedan concept. The test mules of the EV3 have already been caught testing multiple times on foreign soil, indicating that the production model could be introduced sometime this calendar year globally.

The Kia EV3 will adopt a modern design philosophy and it will be loaded with features on the inside. The overall styling may trickle down to the South Korean brand’s ICE range as well. The dimensions of the production version will be similar to that of the concept as despite its compactness, it will have a rugged exterior with prominent cladding and wheel arches.

The interior will feature a twin-screen layout as one will be for instrumentation and the other for infotainment. The cabin will have a minimalistic appeal with less use of physical buttons, a floating centre console and the transmission selector will be positioned on the steering column as in the EV9. It will also feature sustainable materials to elevate its eco-friendly appeal.

The compact electric five-seater will be underpinned by the E-GMP dedicated skateboard EV architecture enabling a flat floor and optimised positioning for the battery pack. It will be slotted below the popular Kia EV5 and EV4 and will come with 400-volt technology. The base variant could be equipped with a 58 kWh battery and a single electric motor.

A performance-based GT variant will also arrive. The EV3 will sit at the bottom of the brand’s zero-emission lineup until the debut of the smaller EV2 in 2026. It will compete with Ford Puma-E, Peugeot E-2008 and other entry-level compact EVs in Europe. As for India, Kia will launch the flagship EV9 seven-seater e-SUV having a claimed range of 541 km on the WLTP cycle later this year.

Previously, Kia confirmed an electrified RV for India and it could be introduced within the next two years. From the ICE department, the fourth-generation Carnival and Clavis (AY) are waiting in the pipeline.