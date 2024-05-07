Production-Spec Kia EV3 Compact Electric SUV Teased, Debut On May 23

Kia EV3 compact electric SUV will also be underpinned by the dedicated skateboard E-GMP platform found in other EVs from the brand

Kia has unveiled the first teaser images of its upcoming EV3, a new compact electric SUV designed to make electric mobility more accessible. The EV3 represents Kia’s continued push into the electric vehicle market, offering a smaller, more affordable option for those looking to transition to electric driving.

While details on the EV3 are still limited, the teaser images suggest a modern and stylish design, in line with Kia’s recent EV models and its conceptual version. The SUV’s styling is accentuated by its squared-off fenders and tailgate, providing a rugged yet modern appearance. A notable feature is the EV3’s signature “Star Map” lighting with distinctive light patterns.

The design of the Kia EV3 is rooted in the same principles that shaped the flagship EV9 SUV. This approach is derived from Kia’s globally recognised ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. The EV3 aims to bring electric mobility to a broader audience with a more compact size while maintaining a high standard of equipment and features.

The South Korean auto major believes the EV3 will accelerate its global EV transition by providing a more accessible solution for customers considering the switch to electric mobility. It will be launched later this calendar year in the international markets, following its debut on May 23, 2024 at 19:00 KST and will be live-streamed through Kia’s official YouTube channel.

Just like other electric cars from Kia, the EV3 will be underpinned by the E-GMP platform that can also be found in the Hyundai Ioniq EVs. The dedicated skateboard architecture will enable a flat floor allowing for a spacious interior while the battery will be positioned underneath to ensure a low centre of gravity.

It will share the features list with its bigger siblings as a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interface, automatic climate control, multiple airbags, V2L charging, etc will be available. Expect it to share the electric motor and battery pack with the larger Kia EVs as well but with lesser performance.