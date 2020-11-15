Production-Ready Skoda Vision IN To Be Launched Next Year

The Skoda Vision IN debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year in concept form, and it will be spawning a compact SUV that will be launched in 2021

Skoda Auto showcased a compact SUV concept at this year’s Auto Expo, dubbed as the Vision IN, and new reports suggest that the production-ready version of the car could be launched early next year. It should be noted that the Vision IN based SUV will be placed below the Karoq in Skoda’s Indian line-up.

While the Vision IN was revealed in concept form, we do not expect the production-ready version to be too different from the former. In terms of overall design, the production-ready compact SUV will draw heavy inspiration from its elder siblings, especially the Kodiaq. The headlamps and the tail lights will be similar to the full-size SUV.

Under the hood of the car are expected to be two different powertrains, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine, as well as a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol unit. The 1.0-litre motor will be the same one used in the Rapid, and will likely continue to produce 110 PS of max power and 175 Nm of peak torque, just like the sedan.

The bigger 1.5-litre TSI unit on the other hand, is expected to be borrowed from the Karoq in the same state of tune, i.e. 150 PS/250 Nm. The transmission duties will probably be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional DSG. The car will have a length of 4,256 mm, as well as a wheelbase that measures 2,671 mm.

In terms of features, the car will likely come equipped with a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and connected-car tech, a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, 19-inch alloy wheels and a lot more.

The production version of the Vision IN is expected to be competitively priced, and will be pitted against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector as well as the Tata Harrier, when it is launched early next year.