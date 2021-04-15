Production-Ready New-Gen Honda Civic Revealed, Debut On April 28

The production-ready 2022 Honda Civic will be fully revealed on April 28 and will arrive at dealerships across North America this summer

Honda originally unveiled the eleventh-generation Civic in prototype form back in November last year, and now, the carmaker is all set to take the wraps off the production-ready model very soon. Honda will be showcasing the new-gen Civic in all its glory on April 28, but ahead of its launch, the Japanese carmaker has now revealed the first official image of the 2022 Honda Civic in production form.

The image shows the flagship Touring trim of the 2022 Honda Civic, and it looks pretty much similar to the Civic Prototype that was previously revealed. However, Honda has now added fog lights while also removed the glossy black accents that were previously there. The production-ready model gets matte black trim on both upper and lower grilles as well as for the air intake trim.

The prototype’s black wing mirrors have been replaced by body-coloured units. The 2022 Civic Touring gets a sunroof as well as front parking sensors. However, the inner sensors on the front are actually mounted in the upper grille, which makes it nearly impossible for someone who isn’t aware to spot them.

The prototype’s all-black alloy wheels have been replaced with two-tone units, while the black trim in the side skirts now comes in the same colour as the body. The Touring variant gets a chrome window surround instead of Civic prototype’s glossy black finish. Overall, the Civic Touring looks calmer and composed as compared to the sporty and aggressive-looking prototype.

Honda is yet to reveal the redesigned interior of the car, however, the carmaker did reveal a design sketch when the prototype debuted. As per the sketch, the 2022 Honda Civic will feature a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a multi-function steering wheel, while a digital instrument cluster could also be offered.

Following its world premiere on April 28, the 2022 Civic will arrive at dealerships across North America this summer. Honda has confirmed that the performance-oriented Si and Type R variants will return, but we expect them to be introduced at a later date.