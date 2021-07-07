Premium Hatchback Sales June 2021 – Baleno, i20, Altroz, Polo, Glanza

Maruti Suzuki Baleno continued to sit at the top of the premium hatchback sales charts in the month of June 2021 with 14,701 units

The premium hatchback segment is one of the popular entry-level spaces customers have sought after in recent years. Hyundai realised the importance of the segment and brought in the i20 and it was followed by the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in late 2015. Last year, the South Korean auto major introduced the third generation i20 with an assortment of changes inside and out.

However, it became more premium than its predecessor and Hyundai is expected to launch an entry-level variant of the i20 in the coming weeks as it was spotted at a dealer yard. This could help in appealing to a wider base of buyers with a more competitive price tag. In the month of June 2021, Maruti Suzuki continued its dominance with the Baleno in the B2-hatchback segment.

It garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 14,701 units as against 4,300 units during the same period last year with a massive Year-on-Year sales surge of 242 per cent. The Altroz entered the domestic market early last year and it has proved to give a tough fight for the second position in the premium hatch space.

Premium Hatch (YoY) June 2021 Sales June 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (242%) 14,701 4,300 2. Tata Altroz (105%) 6,350 3,104 3. Hyundai i20 (133%) 6,333 2,718 4. Toyota Glanza (182.9%) 2,586 914 5. Volkswagen Polo (6.1%) 1,303 1,228 6. Honda Jazz (%) 243 0

Its volumes have been on the up as well in recent times and in June 2021, it beat Hyundai i20 to finish in the second position. The Global NCAP five-star rated hatchback posted 6,350 units as against 3,104 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 105 per cent.

The Hyundai i20 in third recorded 6,333 units last month as against 2,718 units during the same period twelve months ago with 133 per cent jump in volumes. Toyota introduced the Glanza, the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, back in 2019 and it has certainly gained traction amongst customers. It posted 2,586 units last month as against 914 units in June 2020 with Year-on-Year growth of 182.9 per cent.

Volkswagen’s long-serving Polo finished in the fifth position with 1,303 units as against 1,228 units during the same period in 2020 with a 6.1 per cent positive sales increase while Honda Jazz ended up last in the segment with just 243 units.