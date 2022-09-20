Premium Hatch Sales August 2022 – Baleno, Altroz, i20, Glanza, Jazz

Maruti Suzuki Baleno posted a total of 18,418 units in the month of August 2022 against 15,646 units with a YoY sales jump of 18 per cent

In the month of August 2022, Maruti Suzuki Baleno continued to impress as it posted a cumulative domestic tally of 18,418 units against 15,646 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 18 per cent. The Baleno received a facelift earlier this year and it has been well received amongst customers.

Besides exterior updates, the premium hatchback gained a number of changes to the interior with improved safety and a more modern features list. We do expect it to dominate the premium hatchback segment’s monthly sales charts due to its high popularity. The Hyundai Elite i20 finished in the second position last month.

The Korean hatchback registered a total of 7,558 unit sales last month against 7,340 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY positive growth of 3 per cent. The Tata Altroz finished in the third position with a tally of 4,968 units against 6,175 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 20 per cent.

Premium Hatchbacks (YoY) August 2022 Sales August 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (18%) 18,418 15,646 2. Hyundai Elite i20 (3%) 7,558 7,340 3. Tata Altroz (-20%) 4,968 6,175 4. Toyota Glanza (64%) 3,011 1,832 5. Honda Jazz (-29%) 448 630

In August 2022, Tata Punch micro SUV recorded its highest ever monthly tally of just over 12,000 units and it appears to have eaten into the sales numbers of the Altroz in recent times. The Toyota Glanza was given a big update soon after the debut of the revised Baleno and it has been reaping the benefits of the changes made.

The rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno posted a total of 3,011 units last month as against 1,832 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 64 per cent. The Honda Jazz finished in the fifth position with a cumulative domestic tally of 448 unit sales against 630 units with a YoY sales drop of 29 per cent.

The Baleno-based YTB SUV coupe is expected to be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo in January before going on sale in the following months while the electric version of the Altroz is also believed to be in the pipeline.