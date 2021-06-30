Pre-Facelift Toyota Fortuner Customised With Fortuner Legender Body Kit

Here, we have a 2017 Toyota Fortuner, which has been meticulously transformed into a new Fortuner Legender model

Earlier this year, Toyota Kirloskar Motor updated the Fortuner in India with a midlife facelift. Apart from updating the looks and features list of the SUV, the manufacturer also added a new variant – Legender – to the range, which sports slightly different styling and additional features. The Legender is now the new top-spec variant in the Fortuner range, and it is quite expensive as well.

Plenty of existing Fortuner owners have plans to upgrade to the new Fortuner Legender, but are put off by the high price. However, one can also take the aftermarket route in order to convert their older, pre-facelift model into the new Legender model. This particular model showcased here features a similar mod job; it was a 2017 Toyota Fortuner, which wears a 2021 Legender conversion kit.

The pictures of this customised Toyota Fortuner have been shared by Crave Design, a Delhi-based auto workshop. Changes to the front end of the vehicle include a new bumper, a new front grille, piano black “eyebrows” for the headlamps, and new foglamps. New LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs have also been installed.

The vehicle sports a dual-tone paint job – white with black pillars and roof – just like the India-spec Fortuner Legender. The taillights feature smoked glass and get piano black surrounds. There’s a black strip running between the taillights on the tailgate, with bold ‘Fortuner’ branding on it. The SUV also gets additional stop lamps mounted on the D-pillars.

There’s also a bonnet mirror added on the driver’s side, and the ORVMs get chrome embellishments. We also see window visors, chrome door handles, and dual-tone door cladding on the SUV. The overall design looks impressive, and for existing Fortuner owners, this is quite an interesting proposition.

As for the 2021 Toyota Fortuner, it is currently priced from Rs. 30.34 lakh to Rs. 38.30 lakh (ex-showroom), and there are two engine options on offer here. The first one is a 2.7-litre petrol motor, with 166 PS and 245 Nm on tap, paired to a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The second one is a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel motor, which belts out 204 PS and 500 Nm (420 Nm on MT), available with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

The diesel version also gets a 4WD option, while RWD is offered as standard. The Legender variant is only available in diesel-automatic configuration, with RWD system only.