Pre-Facelift Hyundai Verna Transformed Into 2020 Verna In Just Over Rs 1 Lakh

As of now, Hyundai retails the Verna at a starting price of Rs 9.02 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 15.17 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim

Earlier this year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd introduced a mid-life facelift for the Verna that brought along a host of new features, some cosmetic updates as well as all new BS6-compliant powertrains to the table. What hasn’t changed is the fact that the Verna continues to be one of the best-selling cars in its segment.

While the Hyundai Verna is a pretty popular C-segment sedan, it’s also a very common car that is modified with aftermarket accessories. The Verna is surely a looker, however, some buyers are just not satisfied and want more out of their cars. One such owner of the pre-facelift Hyundai Verna seems to have been fairly impressed with the facelifted version of his car.

While selling his car and getting the facelifted Verna would surely have been a very impractical decision considering the fact that his car is still in a very good condition, he decided to get his Verna transformed to look like the facelifted version. A video of the modified car has been uploaded on YouTube by Arun Panwar, take a look –

The biggest difference between the pre-facelift and facelifted Verna is the front fascia. The owner has addressed this issue by getting a new front bumper, a new radiator grille, new headlamps as well as new fog lamps – all OEM 2020 Verna parts, purchased from a Hyundai dealership.

Since both the versions of the sedan have the exact same dimensions, the new parts were a perfect fit, and his car certainly looks like the 2020 Verna, at least from the front. However, the rear bumper and alloy wheels remains unchanged, and these are the give-aways that reveal car is indeed, the pre-facelift model.

The overall cost of this conversion from pre-facelift to facelifted Verna was around Rs 1.14 lakh, as mentioned in the video. The video also shows the Hyundai Verna before the conversion, and the sedan looks much more modern now.