Pre-Bookings For Ather Rizta Family Scooter Begin Ahead Of Debut

Ather Rizta is set to be unveiled on April 6, 2024, at the Ather Community Day and it will have larger proportions than the 450X

The pre-bookings for the Ather Rizta have opened for a token of Rs. 999 and the electric scooter will get the first-in-segment anti-skid feature. Teased on multiple occasions, it is set to be unveiled on April 6, 2024, at the Ather Community Day. It will be positioned to compete directly with models such as the Ola S1X, Ola S1 Air, Bajaj Chetak, and TVS iQube among others.

The Ather Rizta aims to make a significant impact in the electric scooter market by targetting family-based customers. It has been spotted testing on multiple occasions, and based on the details revealed through teasers, it’s evident that this zero-emission scooter will boast larger proportions compared to the Ather 450 range and will have good water wading capabilities.

Expected features over the 450X include a larger floorboard, an extended wheelbase and increased under-seat storage capacity – all aimed at enhancing everyday usability. Other highlights of the Ather Rizta include a long single-piece seat, providing ample room for both the rider and pillion – further upping the practicality aspects of the e-scooter.

The equipment list will comprise an LED headlamp cluster, a coloured TFT instrument cluster borrowed from the 450X with navigation, smartphone connectivity enabling call and SMS alerts, various ride modes, OTA updates, fast charging capability, etc. In addition, the Ather Rizta will include regenerative braking and a concealed belt final drive, following a similar design approach to the 450 Apex.

While the Ather Rizta will offer a long list of features, it may lack some of the advanced functionalities found in the 450X, as it will be positioned more affordably. With an expected price range of around Rs. 1.20 lakh to Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom), it could target buyers looking to transition from traditional 125 cc internal combustion engine scooters to electric scooters.

Ather’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tarun Mehta, previously mentioned on X that the Rizta will represent the “absolute pinnacle of refined performance”. Although no official technical specifications have been released, it is anticipated that the Ather Rizta will offer a real-world range of 100-110 km on a single charge.