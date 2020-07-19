Pravaig Extinction MK1 Electric Sedan Could Be India’s Tesla

Check out this futuristic-looking electric car prototype created by a Bengaluru-based startup, christened Pravaig Extinction Mk1

Electric vehicles are undoubtedly the future of the automobile industry, and we’re already seeing glimpses of the future in the present. EVs have become quite popular in the US market, majorly due to efforts of companies like Tesla. The American EV maker is currently the leading figure in the global electric car market, with vehicles like Model 3, Model S, Model X, and Roadster.

In the Indian market, a few manufacturers have also launched their EVs, like Hyundai Kona, MG eZS, and Tata Nexon EV. These electric cars offer great practicality and driving range, but due to their higher prices compared to regular IC-engine counterparts, they remain low volume, niche cars. Now, we’ve seen reports of a new electric vehicle being developed by Pravaig.

Pravaig Dynamics Private Limited is a Bengaluru-based start-up, currently working on an electric sedan, dubbed ‘Extinction Mk1’. The upcoming sedan is still in the development phase, but it is already being called ‘India’s Homegrown Tesla’ by a few publications. We’ll have to wait until the production model hits the market to determine the legitimacy of such an ambitious title.

Pravaig’s official website does not have any info or details about the Extinction Mk1, which indicates that the vehicle is still in early stages of development and the specification have probably not been finalised. That said, Pravaig’s official Instagram and Facebook pages have a plethora of pictures of its prototype car. The design is extremely sharp and futuristic, and the two-door coupe bodystyle has us impressed.

The front fascia of the Pravaig Extension Mk1 is quite aggressive, with a predator-like look. The side profile looks extremely minimalistic, with a prominent shoulder line running from the headlamps to the taillights. The blacked-out alloy wheels look well against the contrasting white paint of the prototype. At the rear, we have the most beautiful design element of the car, the LED taillights. The Pravaig logo looks cool housed in the middle of the taillights.

We doubt that the final production model will be a two-door vehicle, as Indian car buyers usually prefer practicality over style. A four-door family sedan would be a safer choice, and a compact crossover SUV would be the safest bet. Perhaps Pravaig could target a niche market with its first product, and later introduce more family-oriented cars to its line-up. We do hope that the company would reveal some details about the car soon, as this seems like an interesting product.