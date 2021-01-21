Porsche Set To Launch A New Entry-Level Variant Of Taycan Soon

Pricing for the 2021 Porsche Taycan starts under $80,000, and goes all the way up to $185,000 for the top-end Taycan Turbo S variant

The Taycan is Porsche’s first fully-electric car that was launched globally in 2019. In the United States, the Taycan has been available in three variants until now, namely Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S, priced at $103,800 (Rs 75.83 lakh), $150,900 (Rs 1.10 crore) and $185,000 (Rs 1.35 crore) respectively, without taxes.

However, Porsche has now confirmed that a new entry-level variant of the Taycan is headed to United States, with a launch set to take place this spring. Known as just the Taycan, the new trim will be retailed at $79,900, excluding a $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee. For reference, this converts to around Rs 57.72 lakh in Indian currency.

The entry-level version was first introduced in China last year, and is already available to be built on the official Porsche USA website. It should be noted that the new Taycan gets a single electric motor that powers the rear wheels only, and puts out 408 PS of maximum power and 344 Nm of peak torque.

This powertrain helps the car to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96 kmph) in 5.1 seconds, before hitting a top speed of 143 mph (230 kmph). The carmaker hasn’t revealed the range, but we do know that the model comes equipped with a 79.2 kWh battery pack as standard. In the European WLTP test cycle, the Taycan has a claimed range of up to 268 miles (431 km).

Buyers can also upgrade to the Performance Battery Plus which has a larger battery capacity of 93.4 kWh. This increases the WLTP range to 301 miles or 484 km, while the electric motor is also upgraded to produce 476 PS and 357 Nm. The 0 – 60 mph time remains the same at 5.1 seconds, despite the heavier battery pack.

The 2021 Taycan Performance Battery Plus will be priced from $85,680 (Rs 62.61 lakh) onwards, which is still $18,120 or Rs 13.24 lakh cheaper than the previous most affordable Taycan 4S model. The new entry-level trim will help Porsche cater to the needs of a wider group of buyers, making the Taycan range more accessible than ever before in the United States.