Pickup Version Of 2020 Hyundai Creta Imagined Digitally

2020 Hyundai Creta pickup truck version has been digitally imagined after taking inspiration from the Creta STC concept that was previewed at the Sao Paulo Auto Show 2016

The 2020 Hyundai Creta went on sale in India last month and has already clocked a sales figure of almost 7,000 units. However, while enough has already been reported about the recently introduced SUV, a new rendering of the second-gen Creta presents the new model with a twist. Seen here is the 2020 Hyundai Creta in a pickup truck avatar similar to the STC concept that was showcased at the 2016 Sao Paulo Auto Show

The Hyundai Creta STC surprised everyone with its presence at the Sao Paula Auto Show 2016. The debut of the interesting concept fuelled many rumours of the company’s plans of launching the production version in the select markets. While the Creta STC never made it to production, it won’t be surprising to see Hyundai coming up with a similar version of the latest generation model.

As seen in the rendering we have here, the 2020 Hyundai Creta pickup truck gets pretty much the same front-end as the regular version. The side profile and the rear-end, however, are completely different due to the new layout. The side looks largely similar to the one of the Creta STC. All thanks to the ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design theme, the pickup version of the new-gen SUV looks bolder in the single-cab format than the model seen in 2016.

Like we said, the 2020 Hyundai Creta is already on sale in India. It’s available at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in three engine variants. Next year, the Creta will be likely joined by a 7-seater sibling to help the carmaker eat into sales of models like the Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming MG Hector Plus.

As mentioned above, in India, the 2020 Hyundai Creta is on sale in three engine variants, which include 2 petrol and 1 diesel option. The base petrol motor is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated engine that belts out a maximum power of 115 PS. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a CVT.

The more powerful option is that of a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine that produces 140 PS. It comes mated to a 7-speed DCT. The diesel motor also displaces 1.5-litre and offers 115 PS. It is available with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque-converted automatic transmission options.