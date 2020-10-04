Peugeot Django 125 210th Anniversary Edition Launched

Peugeot Motorcycles has launched a limited edition of Django 125 scooter, to celebrate the 210th anniversary of the Peugeot family business

Mahindra-owned Peugeot Motorcycles has recently launched the Django 125 210th Anniversary Edition. The new scooter doesn’t commemorate the founding of Peugeot’s motorcycle wing, rather it is a celebration of the family business which preceded the company. The Peugeot family started business as a manufacturer of coffee mills and bicycle in France, back in 1810.

Peugeot as we know it was founded in 1896, by Armand Peugeot. In 2015, Mahindra & Mahindra purchased a majority stake in its motorcycle department (51 per cent), independent of the PSA Groupe. In 2019, Peugeot Motorcycles became a fully-owned subsidiary of Mahindra. Regardless of its current ownership, the French bike manufacturer has decided to honour its history and legacy with a new limited edition scooter.

The Django 125 210th Anniversary Edition will have a limited production run of just 21 units. The scooter sports a tricolour paint scheme, in the colour of the French national flag – bleu, blanc and rouge (blue, white, and red, respectively). At the front, we see white body panels, with red and blue stripes running vertically.

On the sides, we see that the lower portion of the scooter is painted blue, and has a chrome strip overlining it. Above that, the scooter’s body has been painted white. The split seats feature beautiful quilted leather, in red colour with white stitching. There are ‘210 year anniversary’ stickers all over the scooter’s body. Overall, this limited edition model manages to look extremely pretty.

The scooter draws power from a 125cc, single-cylinder engine. The maximum power and torque ratings are a modest 10.14 PS and 8.9 Nm, respectively. The Django 125 gets telescopic suspension at the front and a monoshock at the rear. It gets 12-inch alloy wheels with disc brakes on both ends, along with ABS.

The Django 210th Anniversary Edition has a price tag at JPY 437,800 (equivalent to INR 3.1 lakh), which is quite a steep price tag for a tiny little scooter. That said, this is an extremely exclusive model, limited to just 21 units, and built to celebrate a two-century-old family business. As far as heritage goes, Peugeot certainly has a lot!