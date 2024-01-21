Patent Images Reveal Mahindra BE.09’s Sleek SUV Coupe Design

The sporty, spacious, and electrifying Mahindra BE.09 SUV coupe is ready for launch, and its final design has been revealed in patent images

Mahindra is gearing up for an electric SUV revolution, and at the forefront are the born-electric (BE) SUVs set to debut next year. Among these, the BE.09 SUV coupe is one of the most awaited offerings in the brand’s BE SUV lineup. Recently, patent images have surfaced online, providing a glimpse into the final design of the BE.09. Let’s delve into more details.

One thing’s for sure: the BE.09 will be a head-turner. Unlike its XUV.e9 EV coupe sibling, it boasts a distinct identity, evident in its unique LED DRL signature that sets it apart from the other BE SUVs. The alloy wheels, though slightly revised from the concept’s iteration, retain their sporty flair, hinting at the BE.09’s performance ambitions.

Unlike the smooth curves of XUV.e9, the BE.09 embraces a more mature and imposing stance. Its upright front end commands attention, while the sloping, coupe-like roofline whispers luxury and aerodynamic prowess. Sharp cuts and lines abound, staying true to the overall BE design language, remarkably faithful to its original concept.

While Mahindra & Mahindra hasn’t officially confirmed the launch timeline for the BE.09, its recent test mule sightings alongside the XUV300 offer a tantalising glimpse. Its imposing size compared to the XUV300 gives us a sense of its spaciousness and potential to comfortably seat five. The interior remains a mystery for now, but Mahindra’s expertise in designing intuitive cockpits gives us reason to believe that the BE.09’s cabin will be both luxurious and functional.

Powertrain details are another closely guarded secret, but given Mahindra’s focus on performance and range, we can expect the BE.09 to pack a punch. The INGLO EV skateboard platform underpinning the BE.05 might form the basis for the BE.09 as well, potentially offering battery sizes ranging from 60-80 kWh and fast charging capabilities.

While the wait for the BE.09’s official unveiling might feel like an eternity, these leaked patent images serve as a delicious appetizer. This upcoming Mahindra electric SUV coupe, with its bold design and undeniable presence, could become an extremely popular choice in the Indian car market, along similar lines as XUV700, Scorpio-N, and Thar.