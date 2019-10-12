Over 9,300 Hyundai Grand i10 (Maruti Swift Rival) Sold In September 2019

Hyundai India recently launched the Grand i10 Nios in India, which is the brand’s first BS-VI car in the country.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios recently made its entry in India as the third-generation model of the popular Grand i10 hatchback in the country. Within a month of its launch, it has become a hot favourite among the buyers and has raked 9,300 unit sales in the month of September 2019.

These sales numbers are combined for both the Grand i10 and the Grand i10 Nios. Hyundai, like Maruti Suzuki, is selling the older gen Grand i10 together with the Grand i10 Nios, but only to the fleet owners.

Speaking of its arch-rival Maruti Suzuki Swift, the third-gen model that was launched late in 2017 has suffered a sales drop and sold 12,900 units in September 2019, making it one of the top selling cars in India. Both these cars are among the highest selling cars not only for their respective brands but also for the whole industry.

While the South Korean brand is the India’s largest car exporter and second largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki is the largest car manufacturer of India. The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is priced very aggressively in the Indian market and undercuts the Maruti Suzuki Swift by almost Rs 20,000. The Grand i10 Nios starts at only Rs 5 Lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most value-for-money BS-VI car in India.

As for the products itself, the new Grand i10 Nios takes its design cues from the new age Hyundai vehicles with design elements like a large cascade grille at the front, which looks similar to the Hyundai Venue, new headlamps with integrated DRLs and aggressively designed bumper with small fog lamps inserted in them. The highlight is the boomerang inspired LED DRLs on the inside of the grille.

Powering the new Grand i10 Nios is the BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre Kappa engine in the same state of tune as the outgoing model, producing 83 hp output. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and the torque converter 4-speed automatic gearbox has now been replaced with a more affordable AMT automatic unit. A 1.2-litre diesel unit is also there with manual gearbox and an AMT gearbox. The Swift, on the other hand has a 1.2 petrol and 1.3 diesel engine options.

